Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Helps Homeless Shelter Grill Its Way to 3,500 Meals Served

Dave Grohl is a culinary hero for Feed the Streets, a non-profit organization that helps underserved communities in Los Angeles and New York. The Foo Fighters frontman recently put in a whopping 18 hours grilling and smoking round after round of succulent meat to help those in need-based communities across Los Angeles. With his efforts combined with others, they were able to exceed their goal of providing 3,500 meals, Rolling Stone reports.

“We’ve been trying to figure out ways to keep up with our activations and continue to put out 3,500 meals a month,” Feed the Streets wrote on Instagram. “It’s not an easy task, especially when several communities experiencing food insecurity rely on us for a decent meal five times a week. On one of those wet and cold rainy days, we received a text from none other than Dave Grohl (code name: Dolce & Gabana) — he said he heard about what we were doing and wanted to help out.”

A video captured Grohl performing his marathon grilling session

Grohl was captured on video as he dutifully loaded up the grills and carefully coated various cuts of meat with the organization’s renowned seasoning blend, readying them for their prolonged cooking experience. “He spent 18 hours straight smoking brisket, ribs, and pork — with a cooking crew,” Feed the Streets added. “They stayed up all night and into the sunrise.”

The next day, Grohl and his team eagerly lent a hand to package the food up and then transported them with care all the way to MacArthur Park. “All they had to do was drop it off and leave, however, they decided to stay and work the line — serve the BBQ with our crew until everyone at the park was fed,” the organization detailed. “If that ain’t a hero we don’t know wtf is. Stay tuned, D & G will be back on the blocks to serve Yucca and Skid Row soon!”

Dave Grohl has been grilling up a storm as of late

Last week, Grohl graciously dedicated his time and energy to assisting Hope of the Valley – a non-profit organization providing food, shelter, and clothing for those in need. He worked tirelessly over 16 hours to prepare an array of dishes including ribs, pork butt, brisket cabbage coleslaw, and beans that were enough to feed 500 people.

Rowan Vansleve, Chief Financial Officer of Hope of the Valley, released a video about Grohl’s generous act wherein the singer discussed his all-out promotion for their 350-mile run between Las Vegas and Los Angeles to conclude homelessness. Additionally, Vansleve said, “He cooked BBQ for hundreds [of] people living in our shelters.”

For those that know Dave Grohl, it isn’t a surprise to see him giving back by cooking BBQ. In December 2018 he hosted an Eat, Drink, and Support event benefiting the LA Food Bank; only one month prior, he smoked meat for firefighters in California who were braving wildfires.