Foo Fighters Hint at First New Music Since Taylor Hawkins’ Death

One year after Taylor Hawkins tragically passed away at the age of 50, his longtime band, the Foo Fighters, has hinted at the first new music since his death.

In an exciting but pretty vague post on Instagram, Foo Fighters posted a video that reads, “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?”

Fans quickly responded to the post with either excitement or some questions about what the video actually meant. “I think so,” actor and musician Jack Black declared in his comment. Another fan then stated, “I’m thinking… who the F is your new drummer??????”

The confusing post came just months after the bandmates announced their future plans. “Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.”

The bandmates then stated that without Hawkins, they never would have become the group they were. “And without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

The Foo Fighters went on to add that the band’s fans meant as much to Hawkins as he meant to them. “And we know that when we see you again–and we will soon–he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Foo Fighters Adds Six More U.S. Shows To 2023 Tour

Earlier this week Rolling Stone announced that the Foo Fighters have expanded their 2023 tour to include six more headlining shows. The performances will take place this summer and early fall.

The media outlet reports much like the three headlining shoes that the group did back in February 2023, the new dates will be planned around previously-announced festival shows. Foo Fighters will be performing the first three new shows in Spokane, Washington (August 4th), Salt Lake City, Utah (August 8th), and Stateliness, Nevada (August 10th) before taking the stage at the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco on August 11th through the 13th.

In between their appearances at the Sea. Hear. Now and Louder Than Life festivals, the Foo Fighters will play in Virginia Beach, Virginia (September 19th). They then will perform in Phoenix, Arizona (October 3rd) and El Paso, Texas (October 5th) after Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival on October 1st.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday (April 14th). The Breeders will be supporting the band at the shows in Spokane, Salt Lake City, Stateline, and Virginia Beach.