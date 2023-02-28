Foo Fighters Rocker Dave Grohl Uses Massive Meat Smoker to BBQ for 450 Folks in Need

Proving to be a classic act both on and off the stage, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl uses a massive meat smoker to BBQ for 450 folks in need.

TMZ reports that Growl made an appearance at The Hope Mission in Los Angeles with some overnight gear and the meat smoker. He then spent the next 16 hours making ribs, pork butt, brisket, cabbage, coleslaw, and beans. The rocker was seen chatting with Hope Mission staffers and those living in the shelter. A total of 500 people, 450 guests and 50 staffers, were fed during his visit.

This isn’t the first time that Grohl has helped others through a delicious meal. CNN reported that the rocker teamed up with Guy Fieri and others to feed wildfire first responders in 2018. He used his then-newly launched BBQ company, Backbeat BBQ, to help those battling the blazes in California during wildfire season.

At the time, Dave Grohl praised the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department as being heroes. “It was an honor to cook for you,” he then added.

Foo Fighters’ Dave Growl Reflects on First Joining Nirvana

While promoting his memoir The Storyteller, Dave Grohl spoke to NPR about his life as well as his time in both Nirvana and Foo Fighters.

As he spoke about how he got his start in the music business, Grohl stated it really started with a phone call. “The band Scream – the guitar player and the singer are brothers, and their sister lived in Los Angeles. Whenever we came to Los Angeles, we had a place to stay. We didn’t have to sleep in the van. We would stay with their sister. She was a mud wrestler at the Hollywood Tropicana. That’s a whole other story.”

While stranded in Los Angeles one time, Grohl said a friend reached out about jamming with Nirvana. “I called a friend and they said, well, have you heard of Nirvana? I said, of course, because they had one record out that was really popular in the underground community.”

The friend then told Dave Grohl that Nirvana was looking for a drummer and had seen him weeks before in Olympia, Washington. He then spoke to the band’s bass player, Krist Novoselic. However, he was informed that the group already found a drummer.

“I said, OK, well, if you ever come to LA, I guess I’m living here for the rest of my life, so call me up,” Grohl said. However, hours later, the bass player called back and said that Dave should talk to Nirvana’s lead singer Kurt Cobain. “And I got on the phone with Kurt, and we talked for a while. And he said, well, if you can make it up here, let’s jam.”

Dave Grohl played his first gig with Nirvana in 1990. He stayed with the group until 1994 and then started Foo Fighters not long after that.