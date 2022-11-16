Foreigner Announces Farewell Tour: See Dates, Venues for Iconic Rock Band’s Final Run

A little more than 45 years since it was formed, the band Foreigner has announced its farewell tour, which will kick off next year.

While speaking to Billboard, founding member of Foreigner, Mick Jones, announced the band’s plans to launch its farewell tour. It will kick off on July 6th in Alpharetta, Georgia. The tour will have 32 U.S. dates and will run through September 3rd in Holmdel, New Jersey. Loverboy is going to be the opening act.

During his interview, Jones spoke about Foreigner’s upcoming farewell tour. “Foreigner is a completely revitalized band with a whole new energy that has won the hearts of our fans all over the world, ” he shared. “And I want to go out while the band is still at the top of its game. I had the idea that was to become Foreigner back in 1974, and I was 30 years old at the time. By the end of our farewell tour, over 50 years will have passed, and that’s a long time to be on the road.”

Foreigner also announced that more legs, both domestic and overseas, are on tap for the farewell tour. These dates are going through the end of 2024.

Foreigner Bandmates Speak Out About the Upcoming Farewell Tour

Kelly Hansen, who has been Foreginer’s frontman since 2005, shared he and Jones discussed the plans for a while. “It’s a very difficult decision to come to,” he told Billboard. He noted mining the caliber of the band’s performance was a driving factor in the decision to call it quits.

“This catalog of songs, it’s extremely challenging for a rock tenor vocalist like myself to sing,” Hansen continued. “I never would have thought in a million years I’d be singing these songs in the keys at this age, and I don’t know how much longer I can do that at the level I need do. You can drop keys and do this and do that, but I’m more of an old-school person. If I’m not doing it for real then I shouldn’t be doing it.”

Hansen explained a lot of bands from the ‘70s are on the “ragged edge” of being able to do shows. “I see other musicians sometimes that I go, ‘Wow, that was disappointing,’ ” he said. “And I don’t want to be someone that other people say that about.”

Hansen then praised Jones for doing his best to perform despite health issues. “Mick does all the shows he can do with us as his health allows, and we’re cognizant of that. I can’t say that doesn’t have an effect [on the farewell tour decision], but that’s also a reality of life and time, so you take what you’re given and you make your decisions based on that.