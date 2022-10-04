Former Fleetwooc Mac Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Over ‘Ongoing Health Issues’

Back in August, former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham announced that he was extending his 2022 tour in support of his 2021 self-titled album. After a couple of weeks of touring Europe and the U.K., he would journey to the U.S. for an additional month of shows.

Just seven shows into the tour, however, the 73-year-old musician announced that he would be canceling the remaining tour dates due to poor health.

“Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour,” the statement read. “Refunds will be available from the point of purchase. Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all of his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future.”

Though disappointed, fans responded to Lindsey Buckingham’s announcement with concern and well wishes. “Thanks for the great effort. Please get well soon and don’t forget your European fans in the future. We love you so so much,” one fan wrote. “We appreciate your dedication to putting on a great show, but glad you are putting your health first. This is most important,” another said.

As of now, the nature of his health issues remains unclear. That said, the Fleetwood Mac alum did undergo emergency heart surgery in February 2019.

“Our family thought it important to share what’s happening with Lindsey with the hope that it inspires someone else to seek preventative care,” his wife Kristen explained in a social media post. “Lindsey’s family has a history of heart issues, having lost both his father at 56 and his brother at 46 to heart-related illness. If anyone is experiencing even the mildest of symptoms, we encourage you to seek the care of a physician.”

Lindsey Buckingham Open to a Fleetwood Mac Reunion

After being fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018, Lindsey Buckingham went on to resume a thriving solo career. Despite his success as a solo artist, however, the guitarist remains open to a reunion of the legendary band.

According to Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks gave the band “an ultimatum,” forcing them to choose between her and Buckingham. “Either I had to go or she would go,” he explained to People. “It would be like [Mick] Jagger saying, ‘Well, either Keith [Richards] has to go or I’m going to go.'”

It’s unclear what really happened, though, because Stevie Nicks firmly disagrees with Buckingham’s recount. “I did not demand he be fired,” she said. “Frankly, I fired myself. I proactively removed myself from the band and a situation I considered to be toxic.”

Though they’ve obviously gone through their fair share of disagreements, Lindsey Buckingham believes it would be “the right thing to do for the five of us to reconvene.”

“You have to forgive,” he added. “You have to let things go and move on and just remember that we’re all doing the best we can.”