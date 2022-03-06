Gabby Barrett Honored Ahead of Billboard Women in Music 2022 Honor

It’s such a good time to be Gabby Barrett. She celebrated her 22nd birthday Saturday as she prepped for her co-hosting gig at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

What to Know About Gabby Barrett’s Honor

Billboard honored Gabby Barrett with its Rising Star Award during a ceremony in Los Angeles this week.

She’s now prepping for her co-hosting gig at the Academy of Country Music Awards this Monday. The show moves back to Vegas.

Barrett turned 22 Saturday. She’ll become the youngest host in ACM history.

And earlier this week, she picked up a Rising Star Award from Billboard’s Women in Music Awards. She was the lone country music representative among the honorees. Also, did we tell you she’s only 22?

Fans Loved the Gabby Barrett Acceptance Speech

Gabby Barrett also touched fans with her acceptance speech. The former American Idol contestant told the audience at the YouTube theater outside Los Angeles:

“I grew up with this big dream. It certainly was not easy,” Gabby Barrett said. “I did not come from a wealthy background. A lot of people doubted me, kids, adults, schoolteachers … I heard a lot of ‘nos’ and it seemed like every door that I knocked on remained closed for a long time.

“But, by the graciousness of God I am here today, and I continue to work hard and persevere. I dedicate this to all those who dream big, no matter what age you are. You may not see a clear path and others will try to knock you down, certainly. Some days you will want to completely give up and feel absolutely defeated. But try to use any negative comments and situations that you run into along the way as fuel to keep you going. … You really can achieve those big dreams.

“I receive this Rising Star award with humble gratitude,” Gabby Barrett said. “And take it as a responsibility to encourage to be a light for the Lord and inspire others with what I do.”

Barrett Enjoyed Two Billboard No. 1 Hits

Gabby Barrett performed an acoustic version of “I Hope” at the ceremony, which was broadcast via Twitter. That song topped the Billboard country charts. So did her follow-up, the “Good Ones.” The follow-up stayed No. 1 on the country music airplay charts for three weeks.

Here’s who else Billboard honored along with Gabby Barrett: Olivia Rodrigo won Woman of the Year. Bonnie Raitt received the Icon Award. Doja Cat was the Powerhouse Award recipient. H.E.R. was the Impact Award winner. ; Golnar Khosrowshahi earned executive of the year. ; Rule Breaker Award recipient Karol G won the Rule Breaker Award. The Trailblazer Award recipient was Phoebe Bridgers. Billboard honored Saweetie with the Game Changer Award. Summer Walker was the Chart Breaker Award recipient.

The party doesn’t stop for Gabby Barrett anytime soon. She’ll be the co-host of the ACM Awards along with Dolly Parton and Jimmie Allen. Both Barrett and Allen won the organization’s newcomer of the year awards in 2021. The show is set for Monday night. It’ll go live from Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

And did you know that Gabby Barrett, once she starts the telecast, will be the youngest-ever host of the awards show. We told you it was good to be Barrett.