Garth Brooks Adds Second Charlotte Show at Bank of America Stadium Due To Overwhelming Demand

For all you folks that were hoping to see Garth Brooks in Charlotte, North Carolina, good news. A second show has been added. So, Brooks will spend two nights in the city. This isn’t strange for Brooks who usually sells out every stadium he steps into. There must be some high demand in Charlotte, though.

He hasn’t played in the North Carolina city in a while and his return is going to have country music fans flocking to Bank of America Stadium. The original show is set for July 16, that’s on a Saturday night. In addition to that show, the new show will be on Friday, July, 15. These tickets, like most of Brooks’ tickets, will be hard to come by. They are already on sale and fans can get them from Ticketmaster.

Just to give you an idea of what the price for this show is going to be, “All-inclusive” tickets will be just under $100. Now, if you have a big group that’s hoping to go together, then you will be limited. Only 8 tickets max will be given on a sale. Pick carefully, or just get tickets to both nights. Your choice.

Garth Brooks was scheduled to play Charlotte in the Spring of 2020. However, that May date was postponed because of COVID-19. Since then, he’s been trying to get back and it hasn’t been easy. Brooks had to cancel a number of shows in 2021 as well.

“I’m gonna be worn out a minute into this thing. It’s just one of those things where I’ve been trying to get a date with this city for 20-something years, and once I got [it], it got pulled back even further,” Brooks explained to the Observer.

Garth Brooks Says His ‘Band and Crew’ Loves Charlotte

When Garth Brooks does make his way to Charlotte this summer, it’s gonna be long overdue. He has tried and tried, but things have been complicated and thrown upside down in the past two years. When he talked to the Observer about returning, he talked about how much fun it will be to be back.

“So just know the band and crew loves and respects the hell out of this city, and this is gonna be a fun gig. Please God, please let it happen. And please let everybody be safe doing it.”

Brooks canceled shows during 2021 due to concerns about fan safety and health. Of course, he had a COVID scare in his own house. However, Trisha Yearwood and Brooks were able to get through their hard times. Get ready Charlotte, less than four months until the big shows come to town. You won’t want to miss it, he might not come back for another 20 years or so…