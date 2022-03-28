Garth Brooks Adds Second Nissan Stadium Concert on April 15

Garth Brooks fans in Nashville, get ready because he’s added a second concert at Nissan Stadium. That’s right, Garth is bringing the hits. And the country music superstar is doing that second concert on April 15, which is a rather big day for many Americans. Boy, it’ll be great to go out and have a good time under the night skies of Nashville with Garth Brooks.

Garth Brooks Will Be Playing A Second Concert At Nissan Stadium

Thousands of his loyal fans likely recall how his 2021 show ended at Nissan Stadium. His opening acts were already performing when severe weather hit, and the show was postponed. Eventually, the show and four other shows on that tour were canceled due to concerns about COVID-19 situations.

Tickets for the additional concert will go on sale on Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m. Central. Brooks is scheduled to play on April 16 at Nissan Stadium as well. Sales will be limited to an eight-ticket limit per purchase. Tickets will cost $94.95 and they are all-inclusive, too. We get more from wkrn.com.

“It’s great to have Garth Brooks back at Nissan Stadium,” said Burke Nihill, Tennessee Titans President and CEO. “Not only is he the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, but he also does amazing things for our community, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring him back home to Nashville for what’s sure to be an electric show.”

Fans Are Hopeful Weather Situation Will Not Repeat Itself

Obviously, the fans who are coming out to see Garth Brooks are hopeful last year’s weather situation in Nashville will not repeat itself. Thousands showed up to see him but severe thunderstorms just wreaked havoc on that summer night. Fans were packed into Nissan Stadium and ready to cheer on their fave singer.

When the weather hit, it was too severe to keep on going and they postponed it at the time. Many wanted the show to be moved back a day. It didn’t happen and was canceled. Stadium officials announced a “lightning advisory” that night. An opening set from the Grand Ole Opry had just happened. Among the singers was Trisha Yearwood, who is married to Brooks.

Well, what a career. These Garth fans in Nashville will get not one but two chances to see their man in action. Nissan Stadium is a whale of a place to see concerts as well as the town’s favorite NFL team, the Tennessee Titans, play. Hopefully, better skies and brighter smiles will be present for the shows in April. Garth Brooks always puts on an enjoyable, friendly show with his immeasurable style of singing and performing.