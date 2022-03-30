Garth Brooks Announces Birmingham, AL Concert for June 2022 With Ultimate Hype Video

Garth Brooks is heading to Birmingham, Alabama this summer for a big-time concert. That’s right, folks, the country music legend will take his talents to Birmingham to perform at a new venue on Saturday, June 4th at 7:00 PM CT. If you’re already wondering when will tickets go on sale, we’ve got good news tickets for the event go on sale on April 8 at 10:00 A.M. CT.

Brooks announced the news himself on his personal Twitter account.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Garth Brooks Is Set For Birmingham, AL

Saturday, June 4th, 7:00 PM



Tickets go ON SALE Friday, April 8th, 10:00 AM CT https://t.co/KG6v9YapU4 – Team Garth pic.twitter.com/gK4O0SqIvM — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 30, 2022

The stadium is the home of the UAB Blazers. The Blazers, led by head coach Bill Clark, brought the program back from the ashes in recent years and now the university has a new stadium to boot. They played their first games in the stadium in 2021. This will be the first time Brooks has performed at Protective Stadium which seats 47,000 folks. Even better? This will be the first concert ever at the venue.

Garth Brooks Returns to Charlotte

Brooks, like so many other artists, had a rough go of it in 2020 on the performing front due to the global pandemic. However, he got to return to Charlotte and play at Bank of America Stadium. He said of the event, “The fact of getting the second chance to get to play [that venue], we hadn’t played in 15 years. We’re excited about it.” They had to miss it in 2020 due to the pandemic. However, they were able to reschedule and return to the home of the Carolina Panthers for the first time in 15 years.

He also spoke about the ticket-buying process. He said, “I like the ticketing system where everything is the same price.” Brooks continued, “No matter where you sit in the stadium. Because then when people are there, nobody can say, ‘Hey mom, how come we’re not sitting on the floor?’ The answer is not because those people paid more than us. It was just luck of the draw.” That is something Brooks likes, where it’s random. Where everyone gets a fair shake at things.

Garth Brooks concluded, “I gotta tell you, as an entertainer, when you walk out on stage, you can feel that everyone feels like family. Everyone feels like they were treated the same.” He wants folks treated equally. For it not all to be about the money.

Look out for those tickets for Garth Brooks in Birmingham in April. It’s going to be a big event when he performs at Protective Stadium to kick things off in that venue.