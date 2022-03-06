garth-brooks-breaks-attendance-record-with-sold-out-petco-park-show

We shouldn’t be surprised at this point to hear that country legend Garth Brooks sold out over 50,000 seats at Petco Park, breaking an attendance record.

This is Brooks’ first show in San Diego since 2015. Back then, he sold-out five consecutive shows at San Diego Sports Arena, per Fox 5 San Diego. But now that he’s upgraded to Petco Park, he’s blown those attendance numbers out of the water.

Although Petco Park is only supposed to hold 40,000 people or so, the venue opened up more spots to hold roughly 50,000 for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour.

At a Glance

Garth Brooks broke new attednance records at Petco Park with 50,000 concert-goers.

He hoped the concert would morph into a “party” afterward around the city.

Local restaurant owners aprpeciated the boost in business.

Here’s What Garth Brooks Had to Say About Breaking This New Attendance Record

Both Garth Brooks and Petco Park knew ahead of time that this would be the venue’s biggest event ever. Not to mention one of the bigger concert events of the pandemic era.

On Friday, before the show this past weekend, Brooks spoke at a press conference about the huge event.

“Our job tomorrow night is to get this thing out of the concert boat and get into a party mode,” Brooks said. He “couldn’t believe” the number of people lining up for tickets.

“It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be a party,” Brooks continued. “And then I got half my mom in me, who is a dreamer, and half my dad, who’s a realist. And Dad, if he was still alive, would go, ‘That’s a lot of people,’ so I go, ‘Yeah dad,’ he goes, ‘That’s a lot of people you can disappoint, think about it, right?’”

But Brooks far from disappointed fans at the event. Based on different photos and videos circulating online, Brooks brought the house down. Just the way he wanted to.

“You want to go out there and just have the best time,” he said. “At the same time, you want them to have the best time. I’m not sure though, I’m always selfish and I’m probably going to have the best time with everybody out here.”

Local Restaurant Owners Thank Garth Brooks For Massive Concert Crowd

According to ABC 10 News, local restaurant owners and managers like Jacob Santana of City Tacos appreciate events like Brooks’ concert. Especially when they’re within walking distance of Petco Park.

“We’ve been preparing. The streets have been closed down for about a week now— so we’ve had some time to prepare,” Santana said. “Right now, we’re just trying to get all the food out as fast as we can and try to focus on great service. That’s what we’re all about.”

The 50,000 concertgoers brought in 50 percent more business than usual, per Santana. Now he wants to keep that momentum going.

“We can only hope for the best with the concerts and events that Petco will host, but as far as traffic goes— you know, it is a one-way street— it’s not too busy, but we just kind of rely on the events for the most part,” Santana said. He added, “Thanks, Garth Brooks.”