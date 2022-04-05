Garth Brooks Is Officially Opening a Nashville Honky Tonk

It’s official. The legendary Garth Brooks is joining the lost list of country music greats who own honky tonks on Nashville’s infamous Broadway strip.

According to Taste of Country, Brooks confirmed that he’s taking over 411 Broadway St. The 40,000 square foot venue once housed Paradise Park Trailer Resort and Downtown Sporting Club.

Brooks has yet to release a name or grand opening for the much-anticipated bar. However, The Nashville Business Journal reported last year that the singer’s management company filed for a restaurant and services trademark for “Friends in Low Places” in September 2020. And as of now, there are no businesses donning the name.

In a statement, the Shameless singer shared that his goal is to create a Nashville spot that “encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of country music.”

“We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country,” he added.

Public records show that the singer bought the building for nearly $48 million in December 2021. The cost was up from $27 million in 2017.

To help with the venture, Garth Brooks partnered with the Music City restaurant and bar specialists, Strategic Hospitality. The company ran operations for Downtown Sporting Club and Paradise Park when they were in business.

“Garth’s long-standing commitment to Nashville is far beyond music and has been so meaningful to our city,” Strategic Hospitality owners Benjamin and Max Goldberg said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited than to help him bring his concept to reality.”

Garth Brooks has Been Dropping Hints About his Nashville Honey Tonk for Years

Garth Brooks has been hinting about his newly announced Nashville honky tonk for at least two years. But in most instances, he referred to the place as a “dive bar.”

Just two months before he filed for the trademark, he even took to his Studio G Facebook sessions and flat out said that his bar wasn’t a matter of if. It was a matter of when.

“Things you probably shouldn’t say,” he admitted. “I’m gonna say, if you’re betting, kinda bet toward it happening because it’s just something coming in the future. But it’s gonna be done the way we do it.”

“It’s coming in probably the next two years, three years because when you talk about Broadway, it’s the friends in low places right there. It’s the perfect place,” he added.

According to the Tennessean, more information about the bar’s timeline should be coming in the near future.