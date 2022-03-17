Garth Brooks Officially Sets Charlotte Stadium Tour Date

Country superstar Garth Brooks finally set a date to perform at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte after multiple delays.

Brooks shared an announcement of the tour to his Instagram, alongside a graphic of a Carolina Panthers player:

“Garth Brooks Is Set For Charlotte, NC

@bofastadium Saturday, July 16th #GARTHinCHARLOTTE On Sale Friday, March 25th, 10:00 AM ET ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks This is Garth’s first time at the home of the @panthers! -Team Garth” Garth Brooks

Not only will the upcoming tour date be Brooks’s first time at the Bank of America Stadium, but it will be his first time performing in Charlotte in over 20 years. This stop will also be the musician’s only concert in the North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia region.



Originally, Brooks meant to play in Charlotte all the way back in 2020. He rescheduled the tour date because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, over 70,000 tickets sold for the original Charlotte concert before Brooks postponed his performance.

“I’m gonna be worn out a minute into this thing,” Brooks said regarding the rescheduled tour date. “It’s just one of those things where I’ve been trying to get a date with this city for 20-something years, and once I got (it), it got pulled back even further. So just know the band and crew loves and respects the hell out of this city, and this is gonna be a fun gig. Please God, please let it happen. And please let everybody be safe doing it.”

He had to reschedule once again after the Delta variant last year. At the time, the musician said: “With a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.”

Now, Brooks is finally headed for Charlotte. Tickets for the Charlotte date of Brooks’s tour go on sale on Friday, March 25, at 10a.m. eastern. To prevent scalping, Ticketmaster is enforcing an eight-ticket limit per purchase. No day-of sales will be allowed at the Bank of America Stadium.

Of course, this tour date is one of many in Garth Brooks’s stadium tour. Following multiple sold out tour dates, Brooks added a number of additional stops throughout the spring and summer. This also includes extra stops in Nashville, where his shows sold out numerous times.

The dates that still have available tickets include:

March 26, 2022 Orlando, FL. Camping World Stadium | 7:00 PM April 16, 2022 Nashville, TN. Nissan Stadium | 7:00 PM May 7, 2022 South Bend, IN. Notre Dame Stadium | 7:00 PM May 14, 2022 Cincinnati, OH. Paul Brown Stadium | 7:00 PM May 21, 2022 Foxborough, MA. Gillette Stadium | 7:00 PM July 16, 2022 Charlotte, NC. Bank of America Stadium | 7:00 PM

Fans looking to snag their tickets can do so over at garthbrooks.com/performances.