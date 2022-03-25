Garth Brooks Speaks Out About ‘Second Chance’ to Play at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium

After postponing his show at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium four times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, country music icon Garth Brooks is now speaking out about getting a second chance to finally perform at the large venue.

During his appearance with WRAL, Garth Brook chatted about his upcoming performance at Bank of America Stadium. “The fact of getting the second chance to get to play [that venue], we hadn’t played in 15 years. We’re excited about it.”

WRAL also reported that Garth Brooks fans can purchase tickets to the Bank of America Stadium show through the country music star’s line (877-654-2784) or using the Ticketmaster App. The major perk of this upcoming show is, the price for all tickets is $94.95. “I like the ticketing system where everything is the same price,” Brooks declared. “No matter where you sit in the stadium. Because then when people are there, nobody can say, ‘Hey mom, how come we’re not sitting on the floor?’ The answer is not because those people paid more than us. It was just luck of the draw.”

Garth Brooks continued to praise the Ticketmaster system. “I gotta tell you, as an entertainer, when you walk out on stage, you can feel that everyone feels like family. Everyone feels like they were treated the same.”

More than 70,000 Fans Reportedly Purchased Tickets for Garth Brook’s 2020 Show That Was Postponed Multiple Times Due to COVID-19

WRAL also reports that more than 70,000 fans purchased tickets for Garth Brooks’ Bank of America stadium performance in 2020. However, the show was postponed due to COVID-19. The media outlet further reveals that over 77 cities have set attendance records for the country music icon’s upcoming shows.

Speaking about the high attendance numbers for his 2022 shows, Garth Brooks said, “It doesn’t matter how many people show up. What matters is who shows up. So, those people that the music makes a difference, that’s what we’re down here on this planet to do.”

Garth Brooks further admitted that some of the best shows he’s ever played at have been for 500 people at a dive bar. “Central Park was estimated anything from 850,000 to 1.2 million people. And it felt like you saw every one of them. It was awesome. So I think that it’s just the whole sincerity of it. That’s the whole reason you play music. And that’s what you’re looking for when you’re rolling.”

Garth Brooks will be heading to the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on July 16th. Other stops on his 2022 Tour are Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee; Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio; and Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.