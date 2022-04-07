Garth Brooks Announces Stadium Tour Stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

Garth Brooks has added a Dallas stop to his country-wide stadium tour.

The legendary country star made the announcement this morning on Instagram. On July 30th, he’ll hit the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX at 7 pm.

People interested in the show can start buying tickets on April 15 at 10 am. The cost will be $98.95 for all-inclusive access.

Just like his other stadium shows, the concert will be in the round. That means that Garth will perform center field with fans surrounding him at every angle, which, of course, gets him even more amped than usual. And because he’ll be in Texas, he’s already going to be in high spirits.

According to the Dallas Morning News, performing in Dallas is a special treat for Garth Brooks. In 2015, he told the newspaper that he “cut his teeth” at honky-tonks in the Dallas-Fort Worth area back in the 80s.

Garth Brooks gives Dallas full credit for teaching him how to be an entertainer. And he mentioned just how well the locals embrace southern hospitality.

“This is a place of history for us, a place of love,” he said. “People fed us here when we couldn’t feed ourselves, and housed us when we didn’t have money to house ourselves.”

“If each artist has a city that kind of birthed their music, Dallas would be ours,” Brooks said.

The singer hasn’t made a stop in the area for seven years. But the last time he did, he put on a massive seven-day show at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Aside from his new addition in the Lone Star State, Garth Brooks also has 11 other US shows in the works. And he has 5 scheduled for Dublin, Ireland, this September. However, a handful of his shows are makeups for dates he canceled during the COVID pandemic.

Garth Brooks Is Opening a Honky Tonk on the Nashville Strip

And singing for packed stadiums isn’t the only thing that Garth Brooks has planned this summer. Yesterday, he also announced that he’s opening a honky tonk in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

While he hasn’t given details about the name or opening date, we do know that the bar will be located at 411 Broadway inside the 40,000 sqft building that was once home to Paradise Park Trailer Resort and Downtown Sporting Club.

Once completed, Garth Brooks says his honkey tonk will encourage “love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of country music.”

“We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country,” he said in a statement.