Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Reportedly Eyeing Opening a Broadway Bar in Nashville

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood could be opening a bar in Nashville’s historic Broadway district. And “Friends in Low Places” could be the name of it.

The Nashville Business Journal reported that people tied to Brooks bought what once was Paradise Park. That was a trailer-park-themed bar and restaurant on Lower Broadway. The property also included the Downtown Sporting Club. The building that housed the two businesses sold in December for $48 million.

Neither Garth Brooks nor Trisha Yearwood have announced plans for a specific Broadway bar. However, according to All Access, Cheryl Harris, Brooks’ business manager, is listed in sales documents as the owner’s agent. The public records appear to link Brooks to the building’s sale. Rusty Jones, Brooks’ attorney, also is connected to the sale.

Yearwood also would open a concept restaurant inside the building.

The Nashville Business Journal also reported that Brooks’ management company filed for a restaurant and services trademark for “Friends in Low Places” with the US Patent and Trademark Office. This was back in September 2020. At the time of the request, there was no address attached to a business with the “Friends in Low Places” name.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Garth Brooks Already Hinted He and Trisha Yearwood Would Be Buying A Bar

Brooks has hinted for at least the last two years that he wanted to open a dive bar. He even called one of his concert swings his “Dive Bar” tour. “Our stuff is made for dive bars,” Brooks said last September.

Brooks talked about opening a bar during some of his Studio G Facebook sessions. And he brought up the topic during a press conference in July 2020.

“Things you probably shouldn’t say,” Brooks said. “I’m gonna say, if you’re betting, kinda bet toward it happening because it’s just something coming in the future, but it’s gonna be done the way we do it.

“It’ll be its own place, very much like Blake’s is his own place,” Brooks said. “We’re gonna be done our own way. It’s coming in probably the next two years, three years, because when you talk about Broadway, it’s the friends in low places right there. It’s the perfect place.”

So this land purchase definitely fits in the Brooks and Yearwood Broadway bar timeline.

Brooks and Yearwood certainly wouldn’t be the first country icons to put their names on a Nashville bar. Brooks was referring to Blake Shelton. Other stars include Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert.

Meanwhile, it would make perfect sense for Yearwood to have her own restaurant. After all, she has her own cooking show on the Food Network. It’s called Trisha’s Southern Kitchen. Yearwood also has a line of dishes with Williams Sonoma. She dedicated the design to her mother’s memory.