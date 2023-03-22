Gene Simmons Sells Las Vegas Home For $11 Million

Ready for a change in scenery, Kiss frontman Gene Simmons has reportedly sold his massive Las Vegas home for $11 million.

According to TMZ, real estate sources say that the Kiss singer sold the property for $2 million less than he originally sought to sell it for. The property hit the market in 2021 for $13 million. The 11,000-square-foot home features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, retractable glass walls, a large pool, and a koi pond. It also has an incredible view of the famous Las Vegas Strip. The rocker loved the property so much that he purchased the lot next door to plant 137 trees.

Gene Simmons previously told TMZ that while he loves his now-former Las Vegas property, he says his family doesn’t want to deal with Vegas heat. He also said he could really sell the home for nearly double its original $15 million price tag, but admitted he wasn’t interested in having a “random knucklehead” living there.

Gene Simmons went on to add that Las Vegas, to him, is the perfect place to live. This is due to no income, state, or local taxes.

Gene Simmons Says It Would Nice For Kiss to Do Another Las Vegas Residency

Prior to finally selling his Las Vegas home, Gene Simmons said it would be nice for Kiss to have another Las Vegas residency. This was after the group’s residency at Zappos Theater, which was scheduled for December 2021 to February 2022, was eventually called off.

“I actually don’t know,” Simmons said about another residency to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Because we have so inundated by people wanting to see us wherever we go. I mean, every guy whoever washed my dog or did my dry cleaning is hitting me up for tickets for his entire family, three generations back. Vegas? I don’t know, it would be nice to do a Vegas residency. But I don’t know any of these things.”

Gene Simmons then said that despite Kiss planning to discontinue live performances, the legendary rock band’s merchandise keeps everything going. “We have Kiss everything – I want to see Kiss Air,” the singer explained. “Have you seen the Kiss air-guitar strings? Just a plastic bag with nothing in it. People buy cases of them. We have condoms and caskets.”

Another idea that Simmons has in mind is, having a church. “‘Kiss-Tianity’ what do you think?” He asked.

Gene Simmons will be performing at a VIP event from May 5th through the 7th. The event will take place in Rio, which is home of Kiss by Monster Mini Golf and World Museum. The singer said the event is just for fun. “That is what Kiss has always been about. We certainly don’t know the secret of life, and actually, I don’t care. We’re all just passing through, and while you’re here, smile and enjoy yourself.”