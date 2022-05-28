Gene Simmons Speaks Out About KISS Calling It Quits After Current Tour

In a recent interview, KISS bassist and co-lead singer Gene Simmons addressed his emotions over the band calling it quits after their current tour. The band’s End of the Road farewell tour is a celebration of the iconic rock band’s almost 50-year career. KISS is taking their final tour all over the world, and Gene Simmons knows his life is going to be very different once they wrap things up later this year.

Once KISS is done with their farewell tour, co-founding member Paul Stanley and Simmons both have stated that’s the end. Neither musician has any plans of creating new music. So this tour is their parting gift to their legion of fans, also known as the KISS Army. In a recent interview with Full Metal Jackie on KLOS, Gene Simmons was candid about his music career coming to an end.

“I’ll be crying like a 12-year-old kid whose foot you’re stepping on,” Simmons said. “On the other hand, it’s going to be happy because it’s the next chapter.”

“Same thing will happen to you, if you’re lucky [enough] to have a mom and dad. You live under their roof and you have food and safety,” he continued. “At some point, you’ve got to go out on your own and start the next chapter. So it’s gonna be a different kind of a thing. It won’t be as exciting as touring and putting on more makeup and higher heels than you ever wore, but life continues.”

Gene Simmons Thinks KISS Is Bowing Out at the Right Time

As a lifelong musician who helped form KISS in 1973 while in his early 20s, Gene Simmons admitted it will be tough to say goodbye to the band. For five decades the rockers have toured the world playing in packed stadiums.

Their theatrical performances accompanied by pyrotechnics have become legendary over the years. Fans around the world paint their faces and dress up to mimic their signature makeup and costumes. KISS isn’t just a band for many fans, they’re a full-on experience.

However, the main members of the band are in their 70s these days, and they realize they can’t continue on forever. According to Simmons, they’d rather bow out now than go on too long and have their performances suffer. The bassist says that wouldn’t be fair to their fans or themselves. Therefore they’re pulling the plug “because of pride and self-respect and a love and admiration for the fans.”

“The last thing you want to be is to be a world-champion boxer and stay in the ring too long,” Simmons explained. “It’s only a matter of time until your legs are not going to be able to hold you up, and you’re going to lose.”

“We’ve also seen boxers who’ve stayed in the ring too long and bands who continue touring too long. And they forget lyrics and you can see the deep wrinkles in their faces. I mean, it’s just the nature of life as we know it on Earth. So we’re doing the right thing,” he concluded.