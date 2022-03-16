George Strait Celebrates CMT Performance of the Year Nomination for ‘Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone’

George Strait has officially been nominated for the CMT Performance of the Year award, for his song “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone.” The iconic music star shared the nomination on Instagram and made sure to tell fans to vote every day. The popular awards ceremony will be broadcasted live on Monday, April 11 on CBS. Until then, fans can vote every day for their favorite country music artists.

The CMT Performance of the Year category is new this year. The nominations for this award are given to artists that have performed on any CMT digital platform within the last year.

At a Glance

George Strait has been nominated for CMT’s Performance of the Year award.

His competitors include Nelly, Kane Brown, and Brothers Osborne, among others.

The CMT Music Awards rely on fans to vote.

After voting is over, the CMT Music Awards will air live on Monday, April 11.

George Strait Has Some Fierce Competitors For CMT Award

Of course, to celebrate the nomination, George Strait’s Instagram account shared an image revealing the announcement.

We have almost a month until the winners are announced. George Strait is in a league all his own, but he’s got some strong competitors this year.

Here’s the full list of nominees for CMT’s Performance of the Year:

Brothers Osborne, “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley”

George Strait, “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton, “Hold On”

Kane Brown, “Three Wooden Crosses”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY, “I Quit Drinking”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight and Breland, “Friendship Train”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, and Breland, “Ride Wit Me”

You can see the full list of nominees for each category here.

Some Stars Have Multiple Nominations

Kane Brown has racked up a lot of nominations this year for the CMT Music Awards. Including Performance of the Year, the star is nominated in four different categories. In fact, Brown is the most-nominated artist for this year’s award ceremony. His other nominations include Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year.

Following behind Kane Brown are Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Breland, and Cody Johnson. The artists each have three nominations to their name. Along with Brown, they are also competing for Video of the Year.

With all of these nominations, some of these country music stars are sure to win. However, we won’t know for sure until April. Until then, the best we can do is vote for our favorites on the CMT Music Awards website. There, fans can vote up to 20 times a day in each category. In fact, they can even use their 20 daily votes to go towards one artist, if they want. With this in mind: happy voting! See y’all in April.