George Strait Mini Tour: Here’s How to Get Your Tickets

Believe it or not, George Strait has six shows around the United States this year!

While the King of Country did retire from touring back in 2014 following his iconic Cowboy Rides Away Tour, he has been performing here and there. While there isn’t a full-blown official tour, fans around the country can still see him in a city near you.

There are still a few tickets available through Ticketmaster for each show that have not been sold just yet. Some select shows even have add-ons like club access and VIP seats. The lowest ticket sells for $100 while some even reach 4 digits to get a first-row seat in the action. There are also resale tickets through Ticketmaster, Stubhub, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats. However, be sure to check out the validity before making a ticket purchase.

Strait is set to perform at the legendary Houston Rodeo on March 18 at the NRG Stadium alongside Ashley McBryde. He also has a pair of shows with Willie Nelson and the Randy Rogers Band back to back. Finally, he is concluding the summer with an epic concert with Chris Stapleton.

Here’s the full list of the rest of George Strait shows throughout 2022:

March 18 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas

March 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas featuring Ashley McBryde

April 23 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

April 29 and 30 at Moody Center ATX in Austin, Texas featuring Willie Nelson and Randy Rogers Band

July 30 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri featuring Chris Stapleton

George Strait and His CMT Nomination

George Strait has been honored with a nomination at the upcoming 2022 CMT Music Awards. He is in the category for CMT Performance of the Year for “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone.”

Fans can now vote for the “Check Yes or No” singer daily on CMT’s website and for the other awards. This marked the first year with this category. The awards show will be broadcasted live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Monday, April 11 on CBS. Until then, be sure to vote daily for your favorites!

Furthermore, the CMT Performance of the Year category is new this year. The nominations for this award are given to artists that have performed on any CMT digital platform within the last year.

Finally, discover the full list of nominees for CMT’s Performance of the Year, below:

Brothers Osborne, “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley”

George Strait, “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton, “Hold On”

Kane Brown, “Three Wooden Crosses”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY, “I Quit Drinking”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight and Breland, “Friendship Train”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, and Breland, “Ride Wit Me”