george-strait-nearly-breaks-his-own-attendance-record-at-houston-rodeo-2022-finale

George Strait headlined the Houston rodeo again this year, and he almost broke his own attendance record at the event. The popular Texas event has had more than 90 seasons, and Strait has been an important part of a good chunk of them. This performance at RodeoHouston marked the King of Country’s 23rd appearance at the event.

RodeoHouston couldn’t have picked a better man for the job of headliner, either. Strait is the second-highest selling male country artist of all time, only behind Garth Brooks. He’s had dozens and dozens of No. 1 hits throughout the years (and don’t worry – he played some of them at the show).

George Strait Played Songs From His 2019 Houston Rodeo Performance

The last time that George Strait performed at the Houston rodeo was in 2019. That year he set an attendance record at NRG Stadium. There were 80,108 fans present for his show. He played for more than two hours that night.

This year’s RodeoHouston performance was similar. He was really close to breaking his record from 2019, too, with 79,452 fans at his show this year. His setlist was even similar to 2019. He played 29 songs. Out of those 29, 20 of them had been covered at the last rodeo show.

Rodeo Performance Was the Perfect Mix Of New and Old

One big thing was different, though. His opener. This year’s opener was Nashville songwriter Ashley McBryde. Usually, Strait has Keen and Lovett open for him.

This isn’t the first time that the popular country singer has played with Strait, though. She’s been up-and-coming for a good reason, and her multiple events with Strait only add to her impressive resume. McBryde has won multiple ACM and CMA awards. She’s played with George Strait eight times already in her career.

There was a 20-minute intermission after Ashley McBryde’s set. After that, it was time for the iconic George Strait to take the stage. He usually takes a Ford truck ride to the stage, but he did something different this year. The King of Country walked to the stage through a tunnel and got right to playing. He opened with one of his No. 1 hits and went from there.

Courtesy of CultureMap, here’s his full setlist from his performance at RodeoHouston:

Setlist

“Heartland”

“I Can Still Make Cheyenne”

“Here For A Good Time”

“I Saw God Today”

“Check Yes or No”

“I Got A Car”

“Wrapped”

“Easy Come, Easy Go”

“Ocean Front Property”

“Waymore’s Blues” (Waylon Jennings cover)

“I Ain’t Her Cowboy Anymore”

“That’s What Breaking Hearts Do”

“Give It Away”

“Every Little Honky Tonk Bar”

“Marina Del Ray”

“The Weight of the Badge”

“Codigo”

“Adalida”

“Amarillo By Morning”

“The Chair”

“Run”

“Come On Joe”

“I’ll Always Remember You”

“Troubadour”

“Unwound”

Encore

“All My Exes Live in Texas”

“Take Me to Texas”

“Wreck Me” (Tom Petty cover)

“The Cowboy Rides Away