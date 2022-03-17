George Strait Remembers Legendary Houston Rodeo Moment Heading Into This Year’s Final Weekend

George Strait is the King of Country and it only makes sense that he’s had quite a few epic moments at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The legendary Houston Rodeo made the big announcement that he would be returning to close out the 2022 season. Strait is set to perform at NRG Stadium on Saturday, March 19. To commemorate his 31st performance by sharing a throwback photo from a previous concert. He is seen riding around the stadium on a horse while greeting his fans in the stand.

“What better way to celebrate the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th anniversary than with a special, concert-only performance by the ‘King of Country’ music himself,” said Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman. “After a couple of particularly challenging years, our thousands of dedicated volunteers simply can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Rodeo grounds for a Texas-sized celebration of Western heritage that will be well worth the wait.”

The “Check Yes or No” singer has performed at the event 30 times, the most in the Houston Rodeo’s history. He broke another Houston Rodeo record most recently in 2019 for the number of fans in attendance at NRG Stadium for any event. Strait had 81,108 in attendance for his concert alongside Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen. Ironically, he previously held the record in 2013, when he played alongside special guests Martina McBride and Randy Rogers Band with 80,020 fans.

George Strait and His Houston Rodeo Background

George Strait first performed at the Houston Rodeo back in 1983. Ironically, it wasn’t scheduled as a headlining show. He ended up subbing in for Eddie Rabbit, who had to cancel because he had the flu. Since then, with his 30 appearances, has performed for more than 1.7 million fans.

In 2002, George Strait played for extremely special VIPs in the audience. Former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush were in attendance as fans. Strait ended up dedicating the song “Love Without End, Amen” to the pair. Back then, it was actually held at the Astrodome. During the show, Strait spoke about the time that he met with the couple at The White House. They told him that day that his song was their favorite song.

Back in 1996, Strait was inducted into the RODEOHOUSTON Star Trail of Fame in recognition of his musical contributions to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He is only one of nine artists to receive this honor. Then in 2013, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo George Strait Scholarship was created and awarded.