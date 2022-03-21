George Strait Songs: See the Full List of His Number One Singles

Just a short drive from my beach community in Surfside, Texas, country royalty is taking the stage at the Houston Rodeo. As one local radio host said – it will be like an hour and a half of your favorite karaoke songs. As George Strait steps out at NRG Stadium, no doubt fans are going to lose their minds.

This isn’t something new for Strait, who’s had so many number one singles he could have retired years ago. But the Texas native isn’t just famous for his music (and he’s arguably the best in the business). George Strait embodies everything country. From his ranch life, horseback riding, love story, and his soothing voice, the singer captured all our hearts when he began his career decades ago.

And yes, singing along to George Strait songs will surely be like a karaoke party for those in attendance at the rodeo. Because if you don’t know every lyric to his major hits, can you even call yourself a true fan?

As the “Amarillo By Morning” singer prepares to do what he does best this evening, let’s examine all his number one singles throughout the years.

Every George Strait Number One Single By Year: The ’80s 60. Fool Hearted Memory -1982

59. A Fire I Can’t Put Out – 1983

58. You Look So Good in Love – 1983

57. Right or Wrong -1984

56. Let’s Fall to Pieces Together -1984

55. Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind – 1984

54. Right or Wrong – 1984

53. The Chair – 1985

52. Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her – 1986

51. It Ain’t Cool to be Crazy About You – 1986

50. Ocean Front Property – 1986

49. All My Ex’s Live in Texas – 1987

48. Am I Blue – 1987

47. Famous Last Words of a Fool – 1988

46. Baby Blue – 1988

45. If You Ain’t Lovin’ (You Ain’t Livin’) – 1988

44. Baby’s Gotten Good at Goodbye – 1988

42. What’s Goin’ On in Your World – 1989

41. Ace in the Hole – 1989 The ’90s 40. Love Without End, Amen – 1990

39. I’ve Come to Expect it From You – 1990

38. If I Know Me – 1991

37. You Know Me Better Than That – 1991

36. The Chill of an Early Fall – 1991

35. I Cross My Heart – 1992

34. So Much Like My Dad- 1992

33. Heartland – 1993

32. Easy Come, Easy Go – 1993

31. I’d Like to Have That One Back – 1993

30. The Man in Love With You – 1993

29. The Big One – 1994

28. You Can’t Make a Heart Love Somebody – 1994

27. Check Yes or No – 1995

26. Lead On – 1995

25. Blue Clear Sky – 1996

24. Carried Away – 1996

23. I Know She Still Loves Me – 1996

22. I Can Still Make Cheyenne – 1996

21. One Night At a Time – 1997

20. Today My World Slipped Away – 1997

19. Carrying Your Love With Me – 1997

18. Round About Way – 1998

17. We Really Shouldn’t Be Doing This – 1998

16. I Just Want to Dance With You – 1998

15. True – 1998

14. Write This Down – 1999 The 2000s 13. The Best Day – 2000

12. Go On – 2000

11. Living and Living Well – 2001

10. She’ll Leave You With a Smile – 2002

9. I Hate Everything – 2004

8. She Let Herself Go – 2005

7. Give It Away – 2006

6. It Just Comes Natural – 2006

5. I Saw God Today – 2008

4. River of Love – 2008 2010 and Beyond 3. Love’s Gonna Make it Alright – 2011

2. Here for a Good Time – 2011

1. Give It All We Got Tonight – 2013

Singles Released

George Strait has recorded a total of 126 singles for country music radio. Of those, only 14 didn’t reach the top ten on the charts. This means he also has the most Top 10 country songs of any recording artist in country history. Further, Strait has amassed number one hits in the double digits totaling 60 – making him the only artist to accomplish such a task.

Additionally, for his accomplishments, the singer has been nominated for a Grammy award more than a dozen times with one win for his album “Troubadour” in 2009. Even though Strait earned his 60th number one single May 20, 2013 for “Give It All We Got Tonight,” the singer has some other notable standouts.

“Carrying Your Love With Me”

Instantly became a fan favorite. The single was released in 1997 on a record of the same name.

It’s a part of George Straits 17th studio album and garnered initial success for its nostalgic look at love.

The single hit number one on the Billboard country charts and made its way into the hearts of many – where it still sits years after.

Notable Lyrics: “On a lonely highway stuck out in the rain/Darlin’ all I have to do is speak your name/The clouds roll back and the waters part/The sun starts shinin’ in my heart for you/You’re right there in everything I do…”

“All My Ex’s Live in Texas”:

This is a 1987 classic of country music’s king. And it’s still an incredibly popular song in two-stepping bars everywhere – what with it’s feel-good, boot-tappin’ vibes..

It appeared on Strait’s second album “Ocean Front Property” and even earned a Grammy nomination for Best Male Country Vocal Performance in 1988.

Notable Lyrics:” Rosanna’s down in Texarkana/Wanted me to push her broom/Sweet Eileen’s in Abilene/She forgot I hung the moon/And Allison’s in Galveston/Somehow lost her sanity/And Dimples who now lives in Temple’s/Got the law looking for me“

“Check Yes or No“:

In 1995, Strait released a song so sweet and pure, it still looms as one of his most popular singles. Hitting number one, the song gave people everywhere all the feels.

The song was a single from the album “Strait Out of the Box.”

It peaked at number one on both the Billboard country charts as well as Canada’s RPM country chart.

Notable Lyrics: “Last night I took her out in a white limousine/Twenty years together she still gets to me/Can’t believe it’s been that long ago/When we got started with just a little note“

Dating back to the early 1980s, Strait was a force out the gate. So as we celebrate 40 years of number ones, here’s to you, George!