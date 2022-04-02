George Strait’s Son: From His Hometown to His Career, Here’s Everything to Know About The King’s Son

George Strait’s son may not be as famous as his Grammy-winning father, but he’s just as talented. And he proved that by helping the world-famous crooner pen several of his most well-known hits.

His son’s name is George Harvey Strait Jr.—or Bubba for short. The 41-year-old is the second child of George and his wife Norma. And judging by his hobbies and career, he takes after his dad in almost every way.

Bubba is a graduate of Texas A&M. While taking classes, he got into the competitive rodeo circuit. And once he earned his degree, Bubba branched out and became a team roper, just like the Sr. Strait.

“It’s the greatest feeling in the world to watch my son win a roping, or even to just watch him compete”, ” George told The Team Roping Journal in 2004. “Bubba and I have been fortunate to win a couple of buckles together, and that, my friends, is the ultimate.”

And roping horses isn’t the only way Bubba is like the Troubadour singer. George Strait’s son also lends his creative genius to his dad’s songs on the regular.

Bubba Strait is a Talented Songwriter

In 2009, the youngest Strait sat down with Cowboys and Indians and shared how exciting it was to follow in his old man’s footsteps.

“It’s awesome!” he said. ” We like all the same stuff. So we seem to agree on music too, for the most part.”

George Strait actually credits his son for pulling him out of a slump that year. At the time, he had lost his passion for writing. So, he stopped altogether, unless it was to help his longtime partner Dean Dillon.

But one day, Bubba called with the idea for Arkansas Dave, a story loosely based on real-life outlaw Arkansas Dave Rudabaugh.

Bubba sang the song for George over the phone. And George loved it so much that he added the tune to his 2009 gold-certified Twang album.

“I love stories about outlaws and gunslingers,” Bubba continued. “And I always thought it would be cool to write an outlaw song.”

Bubba has since become a co-writer on some of the most famous George Strait classics. And his name is attached to To three of the singer’s records. The first was, of course, Twang. And the others were Here for a Good Time and Honky Tonk Time Machine.

A Full List of George Strait Jr. and Senior Songwriting Collaborations

Here for a Good Time

Drinkin’ Man

Shame on Me

House Across the Baby

Three Nails and a Cross

Blue Marlin Blues

I’ll Always Remember You

Arkansas Dave

Out of Sight, Out of Mind

He’s Got Something Special

George Strait’s son also sings. And he has that same sultry twang that gave his dad the nickname “The King of Country.” Take a listen for yourself below.

George Strait’s Son Lives in Texas with his Wife and Children

Aside from being a talented crooner and songwriter, George Strait’s son is also a devoted family man.

In 2010, he married Tamara Strait, a successful Lone Star realtor. And they’ve since grown their family with a son named Harvey and a daughter named Jillian.

The family lives in the Texas Hill Country. And when Bubba isn’t helping his dad in the studio, he’s helping his wife with her many ventures.

Tamara owns her own luxury real estate firm. And she also runs a clothing design company that showcases her love of God and country.

In her spare time, she works with charities like the Methodist Hospital’s Children’s Center, Wish For Our Heroes, and David Feherty’s Troops First Foundation.