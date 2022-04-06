Glenn Frey’s Son, Deacon Frey, Leaving the Eagles After More Than 4 Years of Filling His Dad’s Role

Glenn Frey’s son, Deacon, who replaced his dad in the Eagles after his death six years ago, is no longer with the group.

The Eagles announced the departure of Deacon Frey, Wednesday, via social media post. The main reason Deacon Frey quit the group was to “forge his own path.”

“Deacon Frey has devoted the past 4½ years to carrying on his father’s legacy,” the Eagles said in a statement. “And, after some weeks of reflection, he now feels that it is time for him to forge his own path. We understand, completely, and we support him in whatever he wishes to pursue in the years ahead.”

“In the wake of his dad’s demise, Deacon, at age 24, did an extraordinary thing by stepping from relative anonymity into the very public world of his father’s long illustrious career. We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts, and we wish him well as he charts his future.”

“Deacon’s Eagles Family will always be here to surround him with love, support and goodwill, and he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts, if he so desires. We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career.”

Son Replaced Glenn Frey for Eagles Concert in 2017

Glenn Frey was a founding member of the Eagles. He and Don Henley were considered co-lead singers of the group with a sound that could be equal parts rock, country or easy listening. Frey was the lead singer on some of the group’s best-loved hits. The songs included “Take It Easy,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “New Kid in Town” and “Heartache Tonight.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted the Eagles in 1998, the first year the group was eligible.

Eagles — Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Deacon Frey and Joe Walsh perform. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Deacon joined the Eagles in concert in July 2017. So did country superstar Vince Gill. The new Eagles configuration debuted for Classic West at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy Schmidt also were there. Deacon Frey and Gill split Glenn’s usual leads. Deacon often sang the lead for “Take It Easy.” Gill sang “Lyin Eyes” and “Take it to the Limit.”

The Eagles recently announced a Vegas concert appearance set for May 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The concert will be all about Hotel California with an orchestra and choir backing the group on each of the album’s songs.

Back in December 1976, “Hotel California” was the group’s fifth from the studio and first featuring Walsh, the replacement for Bernie Leadon. “Hotel California,” the single, won a Grammy for record of the year. “New Kid in Town,” another single off the album, won a Grammy for best arrangement. The album reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts and finished ranked fourth for the year.