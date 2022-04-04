Grammy Awards 2022: Brothers Osborne’s ‘Younger Me’ Wins Best Duo Performance

Brothers Osborne won their very first Grammy Sunday night. And the victory brought T.J. Osborne to tears, with at least one artist giving him a standing ovation.

Brothers Osborne won the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the song, “Younger Me.” And the song was really personal for T.J. since he was singing to his younger self, the one who was struggling with his sexuality.

John Osborne yelled “hell yeah,” during his portion of the acceptance speech Sunday. T.J., dressed in a glittery, gold suit, was much more eloquent.

“I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality,” T.J. Osborne told the crowd at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom. “And I certainly never have thought that I’d be accepting a Grammy after having done something that I thought was going to be life-changing, potentially in a very negative way.

“But here I am tonight – not only accepting this award with my brother, who I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and who loves me back, and I don’t know what I did to be so lucky.”

Country artist Brandi Carlile gave T.J. a standing ovation.

The Brothers Osborne, after picking up their Grammy, then walked the red carpet for Sunday night’s music extravaganza. Variety caught the moment and tweeted a video clip.

Brothers Osborne Released Grammy-Winning Song After T.J.’s Interview

In an interview with Time in February 2021, T.J. Osborne publicly revealed what his friends and family had known for years. He’s gay.

“People will ask, ‘Why does this even need to be talked about?’ he said in the interview. “And personally, I agree with that. But for me to show up at an awards show with a man would be jaw-dropping to people. It wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh, cool!’”

“Younger Me” was part of the group’s “Skeletons” album. The group released the song midway through 2021. And it’s considered T.J.’s coming out anthem.

Younger me, overthinking, losing sleep at night. Contemplating if it’s worth the fight. If he only knew he’d be alright. Yeah, younger me.

And then the chorus: Youth ain’t wasted on the young. These trips around the sun. I needed every one

to get where I’m standing now. It’s an uphill road to run, for my father’s son. Keep it together, it won’t be that way forever. Younger me. Hanging out but not quite fitting in, didn’t know that being different really wouldn’t be the end. Younger me.

Brothers Osborne beat some incredible acts for their first Grammy win. Here are the other nominees:

“If I Didn’t Love You” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Glad You Exist” Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” Elle King & Miranda Lambert.

Chris Stapleton was the big country music winner during the early Grammy telecast.

He won best country song for “Cold.” And he also won best country performance for the song “You Should Probably Leave.” Like the Brothers Osborne, Stapleton also is nominated for best country album.