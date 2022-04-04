Grammy Awards 2022: Carrie Underwood Wins Best Gospel Roots Album for ‘My Savior’

Carrie Underwood earned her eighth Grammy on Sunday, but the trophy wasn’t for country music. Rather, she shined for gospel.

Underwood’s “My Savior” earned the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album. Other nominees were Harry Connick Jr. (Alone With My Faith), Gaither Vocal Band (That’s Gospel, Brother), Ernie Haase & Signature Sound (Keeping On) and the Isaacs (Songs for the Times).

It was her eighth Grammy, but first for gospel. The country superstar switched up her musical choices this time a year ago when she released My Savior. On the album, she sang covers of hymns she grew up singing. One of the songs was a duet with gospel superstar CeCe Winans.

Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne Picked Up Trophies in Grammy Pre-Show

Underwood earned her honor during the Grammy pre-ceremony. Three other country honors were announced then, too. Chris Stapleton won two trophies — best country solo performance and best country song. Brothers Osborne won top honors for best country performance for group or duo. Underwood and Jason Aldean were nominated for best country performance for group/duo for If I Didn’t Love You.

Aldean, unlike Underwood, skipped the Grammys. “I’m not going just simply for the fact that there are so many categories on that show that a lot of them aren’t even aired on TV,” Aldean told Music Mayhem Magazine.

“They’ll kind of read them out before the show or whatever. And I could be wrong, but I don’t think they’re going to air that on TV, so I’m not going to go, but it was cool (to be nominated).”

The earlier awards were live streamed. It wasn’t a stretch for Underwood to make a Grammy appearance. She’s in the midst of her Las Vegas residency. And she sang her new single Ghost Story three-plus hours into the telecast.

Meanwhile, Stapleton completed a personal sweep Sunday night when his Starting Over won for best country album. Stapleton also performed during the main show, singing Cold. That was the song which won best country song. However, it was far more blues than country as Stapleton sang of an ex love. “Why you got to be so cold?” he sings, “why you got to go and cut me like a knife and put our love on ice.”

Underwood Dazzled on Red Carpet in Dolce Gabanna Gown

Underwood also is a fashion diva who crosses all musical genres. That’s why she created so much buzz on the red carpet leading into the main show.

She dazzled in a voluminous gold ombré Dolce and Gabbana ballgown. The gown’s bodice was all crystals. She accessorized with dangling diamond earrings from De Beers. Husband Mike Fisher walked the red carpet with Underwood. And like his wife, he wore a Dolce and Gabbana designed tux.

Variety described her gown as “sunflower chic.”



