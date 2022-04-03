Grammy Awards 2022: Chris Stapleton Wins Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton is the big country winner for tonight’s Grammy Awards, taking home the awards for best song and top solo performance.

The Grammys announced several music awards Sunday afternoon during a live stream before tonight’s musical extravaganza. Stapleton will stick around since he’s nominated for best country album.

His “You Should Probably Leave” earned best solo performance. The other nominees were Luke Combs, “Forever After All”; Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name”; Jason Isbell, “All I Do is Drive” and Kacey Musgraves, “Camera Roll.”

Meanwhile, Stapleton, along with Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure and Derek Mixon, won for “Cold.”

When Stapleton accepted the award, he thanked his wife, Morgane, for asking him to sing the song one more time.

“We tried this song several times and it never made a record,” Stapleton said. “And it made a record this time, and here we are.”

Chris Stapleton Beat Some Top Talent for Grammys Best Song

Check out the other nominees:

“Better Than We Found It” – Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Camera Roll” – Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves and Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Country Again” – Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Thomas Rhett

“Fancy Like” – Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins and Shane Stevens

“Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram and Parker Welling

Brothers Osbourne won the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Country Performance for Younger Me. The other nominees:

“If I Didn’t Love You” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Glad You Exist” Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best country album is included in the main show Sunday night on CBS. The nominees: