Grammy-winning Sound Engineer Mark Capps Killed by Nashville SWAT Officers: Report

Mark Capps, a Grammy-winning sound engineer, was reportedly shot and killed by Nashville SWAT while being arrested on Thursday (January 5th).

FOX News reported that according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, a deputy killed 54-year-old Mark Capps at his home in the Hermitage area. The sound engineer was accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife as well as his adult stepdaughter at gunpoint. Authorities had gone to Capps’ home to arrest him with multiple warrants. He was being charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

Officers are on the scene of a fatal police shooting at a home on Summit Run Place in Hermitage. A SWAT officer fired on an armed 54 year old man who was wanted on agg assault & agg kidnapping warrants involving his wife & stepdaughter. They fled the home this morning. pic.twitter.com/xAbbmA3mhi — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 5, 2023

“The victim said that Capps awakened them at 3 a.m.,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron explained. “[He] gathered them in the living room gunpoint and refused to allow them to leave.”

Mark Capps’ wife and stepdaughter told authorities that he had continuously threatened to kill them if they attempted to call anyone. The two managed to escape while he was sleeping. They then went to the police. Arrest warrants were issued in the afternoon.

However, the situation became more dangerous when officers arrived at Mark Capps’ home and he answered the door armed with a pistol. Officer Kendall Coon demanded the sound enter to show his hands seconds before firing. “Officer Coon deemed that Capps’ movement posed an immediate, imminent threat and fired,” Aaron explained. Capps was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX News then reported that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the shooting of Mark Capps. The Nashville Police Department will also be conducting an administrative review of the tactics and interactions used in the incident. This will determine whether the police officers on the scene met departmental standards.

Prior to his death, Mark Capps won four Grammys for his work. He previously worked with Amy Grant, The Chicks, and Neil Diamond.

Musicians Take to Social Media to Pay Tribute to Mark Capps

Following the news that Mark Capps was shot and killed by authorities, various musicians took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to the late sound engineer.

Country music singer Tim Atwood shared an image of him and Mark Capps together just a few months ago. “I’ve known Mark since he was 9 years old,” Atwood stated about Capps. “I watched Mark [and] Jeff grow up. Because I worked with their dad, I had a front-row seat. Now that my own son Tristan is a man, I understand firsthand the love, joy, and pride Jimmy experienced working with Mark in the studio and on stage. My heart still hurts for the Capps brothers. They both deserved a better ending. May God bless them, and may they rest in peace.”

Canadian musician Paul Laine also shared some kind words for Capps. “Mark Capps was my engineer on the Darkhorse albums Mark was a beautiful soul and a gentle man … loved by everyone who knew him … he had just lost his brother the day before … I cannot believe this happened … mental breakdowns are real and deserve compassion. RIP Mark Capps. Very sad for all of his family …”