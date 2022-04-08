Grand Ole Opry Set to Celebrate Loretta Lynn’s 90th Birthday With Debut Performance From Twitty and Lynn

There’s a big country music birthday coming up. Of course, the Grand Ole Opry is ready to celebrate Loretta Lynn on her 90th! If you’re going to have a celebration for a legend like Lynn, then the Opry is the only place to do it. The best part is the fact that legacy act, Twitty and Lynn, will be performing for the first time on country music’s biggest stage.

This is going to be a fun one. It all goes down on Thursday, April 14th.

Happy 90th Birthday, Loretta!

Loretta Lynn turns 90 one week from today, April 14th

The legacy duo, Twitty and Lynn, will perform at the Grand Ole Opry for the first time

Twitty and Lynn are a duo of Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, grandchildren of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty

The celebration will be part of Opry Country Classics at the Grand Ole Opry House

For a birthday that’s this important, it is fitting that there will be such a big event around it. The Grand Ole Opry and Loretta Lynn, that’s a relationship that’s lasted decades. Lynn was inducted into the Opry on September 25, 1962. It’s safe to say that there might be another big celebration later this year when that anniversary rolls around.

The Opry is always excited to have a reason to celebrate the Queen of Country.

Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty also known as Twitty and Lynn, are taking the Opry stage for the first time. Tayla is the granddaughter of Lynn and Tre is the grandson of Twitty. They have been performing together for a while now.

Twitty and Lynn, the grandchildren of famed duo Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, will mark their Opry debut.



Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty have taken to the road to honor their grandparents with their Tribute to Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, known to them as “Memaw” and “Poppy”. — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) April 7, 2022

This is going to be a night packed with performances. It won’t just be Twitty and Lynn. Also included on the billing are Crystal Gayle, The Gatlin Brothers, Elizabeth Cook, and Maggie Rose. Needless to say, there will be some great performances. There will be some songs from their own catalogs, and of course, plenty of Loretta Lynn covers. Right there up on the Grand Old Opry stage.

Opry Country Classics has provided some wonderful events in the past. I have no doubt this will be another.

Grand Ole Opry and Loretta Lynn Go Way Back

It’s been almost 60 years since she was inducted, but the Grand Ole Opry and Loretta Lynn have had a relationship a little longer than that. As a 28-year-old, Lynn made her Opry debut in 1960. That’s a huge moment for any country music artist and each one hopes to one day be inducted as a member of the Opry. Lynn made it happen within two years of her debut.

“The first memory I have of the Grand Ole Opry,” Lynn once recalled. “Was when I went out to sing, I remember patting my foot, and that’s it. I don’t remember even singing. Now, I was so excited, I don’t remember singing, but I member patting my foot.”

Lynn is going to get a very special Opry birthday celebration.