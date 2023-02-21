Guns N’ Roses Announces Massive 2023 World Tour

Showing no signs of stopping, legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses announced a massive 2023 world tour in a latest Instagram post.

While announcing the world tour, the bandmates declared, “Gunners, we can’t F’N’ wait! The 2023 World Tour is coming. See you soon.”

The band will be kicking off the tour on June 5th in Tel Aviv, Israel, and will then head to Europe through July 22nd. After wrapping up in Athens, Greece, Guns N’ Roses are going to kick off the North America leg, starting on August 5th in Moncton, Nebraska. The tour will conclude in Vancouver, British Columbia on October 16th.

Variety reports that tickets will be available starting with the group’s Nightrain Presales, which begins on February 22nd at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale tickets will start on February 24th at 10 a.m. local time on the group’s website.

Guns N’ Roses Frontman Axl Roses Ditches Traditional Mic Toss During Performances

The new tour details come just months after Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose announced that he won’t be doing his traditional “tossing the mic” to fans anymore. An incident notably occurred during the band’s show in Adelaide, Australia. One of the attendees was allegedly hit with Rose’s mic during the performance.

“If true obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt or to somehow in any way hurt anyone at any of [our] shows anywhere,” Rose stated about the incident. “Having tossed the mic at the end of [our] show for over 30 years, we always felt it was a known part of the very end of [our] performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch a mic.”

Axl Rose then said that in the interest of public safety, from now on, he will refrain from tossing the mic or anything else to the fans during or at the group’s performances. “Unfortunately, there [are] those that for their own reasons chose to frame their reporting regarding this subject in a more negative [and] irresponsible out of nowhere light,” he wrote. “Which couldn’t [be] farther from reality.”

However, Rose made a jab at his decision to no longer do mic tosses. Loudwire reported days after making the announcement, the Guns N’ Roses frontman shared his thoughts about the situation to the crowd at the group’s Wellington, New Zealand performance.

“I’m sure you’ve heard about this – at the end of the show, I won’t be tossing the mic,” he shared with the crowd. “You’ve heard of AA [Alcoholics Anonymous], right? I have to go to TA — Tossers Anonymous. Yes, it’s true. It’s a 12-step thing. I don’t know them all, I’m only in the beginning, but the first step, you know, you gotta admit you have a problem.”