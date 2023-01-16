Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose Reflects on Friendship With Lisa Marie Presley Following Her Death

As the world continues to mourn the sudden loss of Lisa Marie Presley, Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose reflects on the friendship he had with Elvis Presley’s daughter.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Axl Rose said he will miss his friend, Lisa Marie Presley. “Her passing, just as her son’s, or as a kid, her father’s, doesn’t seem real,” stated the musician. “Lisa loved her family, all her children. My heart goes out to them.”

Axl Rose said Presley had struggled with the death of her son, Benjamin Keough. Benjamin died by suicide in July 2020. Rose then said that he did his best to remind Presley that he was there for her if she needed him.

“Her son’s passing was shocking, tragic, and devastating,” Rose continued about Benjamin. He also noted that the conversations about Benjamin were awkward but necessary. As it was a way to let Lisa Marie know he was there for her.

Following the death of Benjamin, Rose recalled trading jokes, news articles, and lots of animal videos with Presley. It was an effort to make her smile. It was also him trying to let her know that he constantly thinking about her. “I wanted her to be happy,” Rose said. “To feel good about things, at least as much as one could under the circumstances.”

Rose said he likes to think Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin are with her father, Elvis, in some way. He also hopes that all three are happy together. The rocker went on to say that he was fortunate enough to hear about Elvis and her experiences as well as memories of The King firsthand. “She came to shows and we hung backstage. It was always great to see her and she was always fun n’ super supportive.”

Axl Rose Recalls Discussing the ‘Elvis’ Biopic With Lisa Marie Presley

Meanwhile, Axl Rose stated he had actually spoken to Lisa Marie Presley about Bay Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic. The film starred Austin Butler as Lisa Marie’s famous father.

“Over the last few months we spoke a lot about the Elvis movie which she was very proud of,” Rose stated. He also said that the film touched on her father’s love since early childhood of black gospel and the blues. “She was very nervous at first of how the public would react to the film because it was so important to her to do right by her father.”

The film was an absolute hit in the theaters and Austin Butler even won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elvis. Lisa Marie Presley spoke about how proud she was of Butler at a Golden Globes pre-party just days before her death. “I’m so overwhelmed by this film and the effect that it’s had and what Baz has done, what Austin has done,” Presley said at the time. “I’m so proud. And I know that my father would also be very proud..”