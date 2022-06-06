Guns N’ Roses Cover AC/DC Classic in First Concert Back After 8 Months: VIDEO

Heavy metal hair band Guns N’ Roses ended an eight-month hiatus from the stage over the weekend in Portugal. The band’s 26-track show from Passeio Marítimo de Alges, Oeiras, featured one main surprise: the AC/DC song “Walk All Over You” from their 1979 effort Highway to Hell. What made the choice especially interesting was that Axl Rose did not ever play the song with AC/DC during his 2016 stint as the touring frontman for the band.

Guns N’ Roses also played “Reckless Life,” a virtually unknown cut from their fake-live 1986 EP Live ?1*@ Like a Suicide. It was the first time the band played the song live since 1993, so die-hard fans likely couldn’t believe their ears. GNR recorded the album during a lull after Appetite for Destruction while they were slowly gaining steam in the industry but hadn’t broken out as megastars yet.

The band also played “You’re Crazy” for the first time since 1991 — a lesser-known cut from Appetite. The band then dedicated their classic “Civil War” to the country of Ukraine. Prerequisites like “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “November Rain” and “Paradise City” all got a play, as well.

Last year, the band released two new songs: “Absurd” and “Hard Skool,” the first since the band officially reunited in 2016. Guitarist Slash said they planned on recording new stuff this year, too.

“There’s new Guns material coming out as we speak, and we’ll probably keep putting it out until the entire record’s worth of stuff is done and then put it out solid,” he said, according to UCR. “It’s cool. I’m enjoying working on the stuff and having a good time doing it.”

Guns N’ Roses super-fan Carrie Underwood invited Axl Rose on stage during her Stagecoach performance

Nearly 40 years after hitting the LA music scene and redefining the metal genre forever, GNR still boasts a legion of fans that love them. Count country music superstar Carrie Underwood among those fans, as the singer routinely covers the metal songs at her performances in her own twangy, yet fierce way.

So when Guns frontman Axl Rose agreed to sing a few of his classic rock songs on stage at Stagecoach back in April, Underwood jumped at the idea.

“Welcome to the greatest night of my life,” Underwood screamed to her thousands of fans. “Give it up for Axl Rose!”

Rose stuck around for two of his biggest hits: “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City,” the latter of which Underwood loves to perform at her own shows. After the performance, Underwood quipped to the crowd that they should just end the show right then and there.

“I can’t believe we thought we should have more songs after this,” she laughed.