Gwen Stefani Brought to Tears After This ‘Beautiful’ Performance on ‘The Voice’: VIDEO

In this video posted to her Twitter page, Gwen Stefani tears up during a performance on the singing competition show The Voice.

In the video, a contestant named Sasha Hurtado on the newest season of the show delivers an incredibly impassioned performance. Fellow judges, including John Legend and her husband Blake Shelton, listened with intense focus during the song.

Hurtado, a member of Team Gwen, made Stefani beaming with pride over the stunning performance.

“Omg sasha u just brought tears 2 my eyes,” she wrote in her caption. “That was so beautiful!!”

You can watch the video below. Hurtado performs a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s song “Make It Rain.”

omg sasha u just brought tears 2 my eyes 🥲 that was so beautiful !! gx #TeamGwen #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/IyRWCtIv8F — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) November 8, 2022

Stefani replaced Adam Levine as a coach for The Voice‘s 17th season after Levine left the show after 16 seasons as a coach.

Stefani was then replaced by first-time coach Nick Jonas for the 18th season. She returned for her fifth season of The Voice’s 19th season as a replacement for Jonas. Her finalist Carter Rubin was named the winner, giving her the first victory as a coach after her fifth attempt, and the ninth coach (and fourth female after Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, and Kelly Clarkson) to do so

Gwen Stefani’s Husband Blake Shelton Announces He’s Stepping Away From ‘The Voice’

Country music superstar Blake Shelton just announced that he’s stepping away from his longtime role as judge on the hit NBC show The Voice.

“Thank you, @nbcthevoice,” he wrote in his caption of his tweet, where he announces he’s stepping away from the show after next season.

However, while Shelton’s message shows he has nothing but love for the show, he doesn’t provide too much reasoning as to why he’s leaving. He does say that he’s been “wrestling with the decision for a while” before making the announcement he’ll leave after next season.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” Blake Shelton wrote after announcing the shocking move.

“It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice,” he wrote. He went on to thank the network, the producers and writers of the show. Shelton also thanked the musicians and crew of the show.

“It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week,” he cheekily wrote.

Shelton has spent 22 seasons of coaching on the show, making him by far the longest-tenured judge and coach on the show. Last season was John Legend’s seventh season with the show, making him the second-most experienced judge.

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to react to the news. Longtime viewers of the show seemed to be heartbroken over the news.