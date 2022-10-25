Gwen Stefani Fan Credits Singer With Survival of NYC Subway Attack

Inspiration can come from the unlikeliest of places. And when a 22-year-old Gwen Stefani fan found herself in a life-or-death situation, she found herself looking to the “Sweet Escape” singer for the motivating force she needed to survive.

In September, the anonymous young New York City resident was attacked on a subway. While disembarking the train at the Crown Heights train station, a man approached her at random, pushing her off the platform and onto the tracks.

Rattled and in pain, the young woman lay on the tracks for a moment, mentally taking inventory of her injuries. Realizing she was able to stand, the Brooklynite gathered her strength and began to pull herself up and back onto the platform before an oncoming train took her life.

According to the woman, it was the memory of past Gwen Stefani concerts that gave her the confidence to save her own life. One of Stefani’s most recent shows was in Las Vegas. And the young superfan was, of course, in attendance.

While lying on the tracks, she estimated that the distance between the tracks and the subway platform was roughly the same height as the stage she climbed at the Gwen Stefani concert. “It’s because Gwen’s called me on stage so many times,” she explained to Fox News. “That’s why my body knew what to do.”

Gwen Stefani Superfan Reflects on Traumatic Subway Incident

Though far from unscathed, the Gwen Stefani fan thankfully escaped the incident with her life. After hoisting herself back onto the platform, she was able to run out of the station to safety. Unfortunately, however, she’s still dealing with the effects of the traumatic incident.

“Being in the tracks, that’s what gives me nightmares,” the Brooklynite explained. “That was the most scary thing of my life.”

According to New York police, the suspect fled the scene after stealing the young Gwen Stefani fan’s phone. The crime is still under investigation, which adds to the woman’s discomfort, but she hasn’t let it stop her from commuting via the subway. That said, she now views city travel entirely differently because of the attack.

“I just think everybody that looks at me is gonna hurt me,” the traumatized victim said. “That’s what’s changed about me, I don’t trust anymore. I think everyone’s going to hurt me now.”

In response to the rise in subway attacks in New York City, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a plan to ramp up police presence at the stations. “My number one priority as governor is keeping New Yorkers safe in the streets, in their homes, in their schools, and on the subway,” Hochul said. “And we will do whatever it takes to make our subways safer for riders.”