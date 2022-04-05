Hank Williams Jr. Announces New Album ‘Rich White Honky Blues’ Releasing on June 17

Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. announced on Tuesday (April 5th) that he will be releasing his new album “Rich White Honky Blues” this upcoming June.

In a social media post, Hank Williams Jr. declares, “Hank Jr. has a new album, ‘Rich White Honky Blues, featuring the song ‘.44 Special Blues.’”

Hank Williams Jr. also states that the new album returns his fans to the core of his sound. The blues album is recorded and produced by Dan Auerbach at Easy Eye Sound in Nashville. “Available everywhere June 17th. Listen to the single, watch the video, and get your album pre-order.”

Fans also took to Hank Williams Jr.’s social media page to share their excitement for the country singer’s new album. “So stocked this collaboration happened,” one fan wrote. Easy Eye Sound added, “Can’t wait for everyone to listen.”

The announcement of Hank Williams Jr.’s new album is happening less than a month after the country singer’s wife Mary Jane Thomas suddenly passed away. Reports revealed at the time that the 58-year-old woman died due to a possible blood clot following recent surgery.

Hank Williams Jr. spoke out about his wife’s passing by writing, “Thank you so much for all your thoughts and prayers during this time. The family has encouraged me to perform this weekend. Not only is it healing but I do not want to disappoint my fans who have purchased tickets.”

Hank Williams Jr. Reveals What He Would Do Besides Music

During a 2019 interview with Cigars and Leisure, Hank Williams Jr. spoke about what else he would be doing if he wasn’t a musician. “I would have been a hunting or fishing guide. I love the outdoors. And besides music, that is the only thing I love to do!”

When asked what kind of advice he would give to young musicians, Hank Williams Jr. shared, “I’m not a person to give advice. But I have had some great people open shows for me. Like Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Justin Moore, and Jason Aldean. And then they have all gone to win awards and make a great place for themselves in the business.”

While also discussing his approach to touring, Hank Williams Jr. admitted he doesn’t use a set list. “I perform what I want, when I want, and for whomever I want. That is what the fans look forward to. You never know what I am going to do. And it always makes each show something special.”

Hank Williams Jr. goes on to add that he doesn’t understand why artists and writers set up writing appointments to get together for songs. “When I write a song, it’s something that comes to me wherever I am. And I just stop and write it down. I can’t tell you that I will ahem a great idea at 2 o’clock and that is when we will write a good song.”