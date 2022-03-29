Hank Williams Jr. Breaks Silence After Death of Wife Mary Jane Thomas

On his Instagram account, Hank Williams Jr. broke his silence after the passing of his wife Mary Jane Thomas. Thomas’ death shook the country music world and the Williams family. She was just 58 years old and reports said that she died due to a possible blood clot following surgery. In the following days, many have offered messages and tributes to Williams and his family.

Now, Hank Williams Jr. himself has broken his silence. See his post below.

“A message from Hank Jr.,” the post caption says.

“Thank you so much for all your thoughts and prayers during this time,” the image post reads. “The family has encouraged me to perform this weekend. Not only is it healing but I do not want to disappoint my fans who have purchased tickets.”

That’s a big decision from the country music legend. This cannot be an easy time. So, if you have tickets to this Friday’s show in Southaven, Mississippi then the show is still on.

Fans in the replies offered their kind words to the country music singer. There were many messages that said “God bless you,” along with tons of hearts and other words of encouragement. He’s going to turn to music like he always has throughout his life.

Hank Williams Jr Releases Message After Death of Mary Jane Thomas

Fans are happy to hear from Hank Williams Jr after the death of his wife Mary Jane Thomas. The two were set to celebrate 32 years of marriage this summer. They had built a family and a life together, even overcoming their own personal struggles that led them to splitting up for a time. Of course, there is also the tragedy of the death of their daughter in 2020, Katie Williams-Dunning.

It was on March 23 last week when the news was announced. Thomas was in Jupiter, Florida at the time and was at a local spa. Police responded with first responders and she was taken to a nearby hospital. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. TMZ broke the news and said that there didn’t appear to be anything suspicious about her death.

Williams and Thomas met in 1985 at one of his concerts. It would be five years later when the two got married in 1990. After that, they had two kids, Katie and their son Samuel Williams. The family is just getting over the tragedy of Katie’s death and now will try to come together once more through this difficult time.

Hank Jr. is back to playing shows and he will surely find a ton of support and love from fans and others while out on the road. Best wishes, Bocephus.