Hank Williams Jr. Is Bringing ‘Some Country Back to Country’ Announcing New 2022 Tour Dates

Country musician Hank Williams Jr. is hitting the road again for another American tour; and he’s also promising to bring “some country back to country.”

At a Glance

Hank Williams Jr. listed additional new dates for his tour schedule.

Additionally, fans can catch him in various cities across the South and Midwest.

Hank Williams Jr. Announces Tour

According to a press release, Williams’s tour will see him travel to major cities across states from Virginia to Montana, after previously touring in locations such as California and Texas last year.

“As a touring artist, Hank was a pioneer in bringing arena rock production values to country music,” the press release read. “And he still remains one of the most consistent ticket sellers in music, period, as generation after generation gets turned on to one of the most dynamic live performers ever to take the stage.”

Moreover, the tour includes dates throughout the country. Furthermore, a number of these shows are already sold out, including those in Louisiana and Kentucky. Additionally, some of the tickets go on sale at different times. Fans can purchase those still not available on either March 9, March 11, March 18, or April.

The press release continued: “One of the most influential artists of his time, Williams Jr. has helped define Country music in his five-decade career, earning titles as Entertainer of the Year from both the ACM and CMA, winning a GRAMMY Award along with his 10 nominations from The Recording Academy and receiving recognition as a songwriter as a BMI Icon and a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.”

Fans can expect to hear Williams perform hits such as “A Country Boy Can Survive” and “Family Tradition.” The tour also features guests such as Tyler Farr, known for songs including “Redneck Crazy.”

Additionally, the tour dates are as follows:

Hank Williams Jr. Tour Dates On sale now unless otherwise noted. Details available at HankJr.com . April 1 Landers Center Southaven, MS May 27 First Interstate Arena at MetraPark^ Billings, MT May 29 Alerus Center^ Grand Forks, ND June 17 Wells Fargo Arena^ Des Moines, IA June 18 Denny Sanford Premier Center^ Sioux Falls, SD July 8 Golden Nugget+ Lake Charles, LA July 9 Orion Amphitheater~ Huntsville, AL July 21 Great Jones County Fair Monticello, IA July 22 Nutter Center^ Dayton, OH July 29 Salem Civic Center^ Salem, VA July 30 Delaware State Fair Harrington, DE Aug. 5 Simmons Bank Arena# North Little Rock, AR Aug. 6 Choctaw Grand Theatre Durant, OK Aug. 9 Jackson County Fair Jackson, MS Aug. 12 Beaver Dam Amphitheater+ Beaver Dam, KY Aug. 13 Neon Lights Festival* North Lawrence, OH *On Sale March 9 ^On Sale March 11 ~On Sale March 18 #On Sale April 1 +SOLD OUT

Alongside the announcement, Williams also shared his thoughts. The musician further added to the press release: “It’s about that time, and you better believe I’m ready brothers and sisters. We’re also bringing some blues, some rock and some country back to country.”