Hank Williams Jr. Wife Dies: Country Music Fans Mourn Mary Jane Thomas’ Death

Following the news that Mary Jane Thomas passed away suddenly at the of 58, country fans mourn the loss of the wife of Hank Williams Jr.

As previously reported, Hank Williams Jr.’s wife passed away earlier this year while in Jupiter, Florida. Although the cause of death has not been revealed at this time, TMZ speculates that there was an early indication that Thomas suffered a blood clot following a recent medical procedure. A spokesperson of the Jupiter, Florida police department did confirm that there was a call from the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa around 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thomas was taken to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Prayers going out to Hank Williams Jr and his children, his wife Mary Jane passed away. — Melanie Deal (@MelanieLDeal76) March 23, 2022

The media outlet does report that Thomas’ death is not being ruled suspicious. Although Hank Williams Jr. has not shared a public statement about the death of his wife, his fans are continuing to give him their heartfelt support during this unfortunate time. “My deepest condolences to Hank Jr and his entire family. I am so sorry for his loss. May she Rest in Peace,” one fan shared on Twitter.

Another fan posted on Twitter, “Prayers for you and your family, Hank!!!”

Condolences to Hank Williams Jr, who is mourning the loss of his 58-year-old Wife, Mary Jane Thomas who he met at a concert. They were married since 1990. pic.twitter.com/seUtkbDDuw — Gene Klosinski (@GeneGenedk43) March 23, 2022

The Death of Mary Jane Thomas Comes Less Than Two Years Hank Williams Jr. Lost His Daughter Died in a Car Crash

The death of Hank Williams Jr.’s wife comes less than two years after the couple lost their daughter, Katie Williams-Dunning, after she died in a car crash in Tennessee. According to People, Williams-Dunning was driving an SUV when it crossed a highway median and rolled over before coming to a stop on the shoulder. Although she died in the accident, her husband, Tyler Dunning, was airlifted to a nearby hospital and survived.

In a post by Hank William Jr.’s oldest daughter Holly, Williams-Dunning was described as her “precious little sister.” She then wrote, “I have no words. On Friday morning, I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie. We all went to my great aunt’s funeral whom we all loved dearly. And now are faced with another one.”

Holly also said that everyone in the family needs prayers. “ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her mama. The Dunning Family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close. Thank you all.”

Williams-Dunning reportedly married her husband Tyler on October 15, 2015. They share two children, son Beau Weston and daughter Audrey Jane. She also owned a clothing company, Weston Jane. The company was built on the idea of moms supporting moms.