Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Mary Jane Thomas Dies at 58: Looking Back on Their Over 30-Year Marriage

Mary Jane Thomas, the wife of country music legend Hank Williams Jr., has died. They had a 30-year marriage that was filled with good times. Of course, the couple also went through their struggles, too. It’s only natural that people who have been married for as long as Mary Jane and Hank were that they do.

Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Was A Model Before Marrying Country Music Legend

She was born in the 1960s and was a native of Daytona Beach, Fla. She was a typical surfer girl and spent a lot of time on the beach. Mary Jane Thomas became a model for Hawaiian Tropic Lotion before becoming the wife of Hank Williams Jr. Now, how did these two meet? It happened to be at a concert in Washington, D.C. in 1985. Five years later, they were married in 1990 in Missoula, Montana.

Their wedding took place in the University Congregational Church not far from Hank Williams Jr.’s ranch in Missoula, according to The Orlando Sentinel. Just about fifty people showed up for the event. All were pretty much either close friends or family.

Mary Jane was in her 20s when she married Hank. But it was his third marriage and he was 41 years old at the time. They would split time between Montana, Tennessee, and Alabama. Apparently, the surfer girl grew to appreciate the time in the country in Montana away from the busyness of cities. Yet they did have issues and back in 2006, Hank Williams Jr. filed for divorce.

After that popped up, they did stay apart for a few years but refused to simply go through with it. Their love for one another remained strong. In 2011, Mary Jane Thomas and Hank Williams Jr. fully reconciled and it was just in time for their 21st wedding anniversary. We get more now from Buzz South Africa.

Couple Spent Time Focusing On Raising Their Two Children

Both of them wanted to focus on raising their two children, Katherine and Samuel. They did this but, sadly, a tragedy would hit the family. Katherine, who got married in October 2015, was involved in 2020 in a car crash with her husband, Tyler Dunning. He survived, but she died at the point of the accident.

Back in July 2021, Hank Williams Jr. and Mary Jane Thomas did celebrate 31 years of marriage. The couple apparently wanted to keep things private, as their marriage was mostly out of the spotlight.