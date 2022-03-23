Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Mary Jane Thomas Dies

Mary Jane Thomas, the wife of singer and songwriter Hank Williams Jr, has reportedly died at age 58. According to TMZ, Thomas passed away on Tuesday (March 22nd) in Jupiter Florida. The media outlet reveals that there was an early indication that Thomas suffered a possible blood clot following a recent medical procedure.

A Jupiter, Florida Police Department spokesperson revealed to the media outlet that the department received a medical call from the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The wife of Hank Williams Jr. was transported to a hospital in the area and pronounced dead following her arrival. TMZ also notes that Thomas’ death does not appear to be suspicious.

The Death of Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Comes Just One Month After Family Drama Began Surfacing

The death of Mary Jane Thomas comes just a little over a month after Samuel Williams claimed that his father Hank Williams Jr. and his half-sister Holly had him under a conservatorship. This began in August 2020, which was less than two months after Williams-Dunning’s passing.

In a YouTube video, Hank William Jr.’s son is seen with a sign that reads, “I want out.” The caption of the video also reads, “I’ve been quiet for a long time now. I want out of this. And I don’t mind people knowing. They took my grief process, my spirit my money, my car, my home, and everything possible. In order to ‘protect me.’ Well, I need protection from them.”

Samuel was last seen with his father in November 2021 at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame. They were celebrating Hank’s induction. Around the time of his sister’s passing, Samuel released his debut album Glasshouse Children. He told People at the time that it was difficult to complete the record while mourning the loss of his sibling. “I definitely broke and went through a really, really, really hard time. I’m still climbing out of it. But, it’s the “still climbing” part that is the most important. That’ll just always be a big part of my story.”