Happy Birthday Reba McEntire: A Look Back at the Singer’s Most Iconic Looks

Reba McEntire may be celebrating her 67th birthday today, but her look remains timeless. Since stepping onto the scene in the ’70s, the country music queen has been serving up looks that remain unrivaled.

While McEntire should be celebrated every day, today, we’re looking back at just a few of her iconic looks throughout the years.

As a singer, actress, and entertainer, McEntire is a veteran in delivering iconic outfits. From the red carpet to nights in with her boyfriend, McEntire knows how to dress for any occasion.

For the first look, we’re throwing it way back to the 1960s when the “Fancy” singer was just a teenager with big country music dreams. McEntire was your typical girl next door with a beautiful smile and piercing blue eyes before she was a household name. As a young girl, she preferred a laid-back fit and liked to match her hair color with her outfits.

Reba Mcentire: Decades of Country Music Looks to Celebrate

As a young woman in the late ’70s and early ’80s, this is when McEntire really started to come into her own when it came to her style. Much like her music, she took risks with her outfits. She often donned nylon leggings, bedazzled belt buckles, and of course, her fiery red hair to complete the look.

Besides outfits, this was also a great period for McEntire’s hair. Teased to the heavens with pin tight curls, her vivid red hair has become as iconic as herself. If her voice didn’t command your attention, you better believe her hair did.

Enter my favorite era of McEntire looks: the 90s. In 1993, McEntire wore her iconic long-sleeved bright red gown to the CMA Awards, and she had all eyes on her.

With its sheer material and plunging neckline, the dress made headlines when the country star first wore it during a duet of “Does He Love You?” with Linda Davis.

“It was very revealing and I didn’t know that!” McEntire told PEOPLE back in 2016. “When I put it on in the dressing room at the Grand Ole Opry for the show, I thought, ‘Maybe it’s just the lighting in here.’ And when I walked out on the stage, I heard the audience go ‘Oooooh!’ And I thought, ‘Dang, I look good!'”

Since then, McEntire’s style is just like a fine wine: it gets better and better with age. As much as we love her ’90s honky-tonk vibes, her style today is just as iconic. Opting for a shorter haircut and cute yet comfy looks, McEntire’s fashion choices will continue to be celebrated as long as she’s around.