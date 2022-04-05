Hardy Celebrates Getting the ‘Old Crew Back Together’ in New Photo

On Monday (April 5th), Michael Hardy, aka Hardy, took to his Instagram account to share a snapshot of him hanging out with his “old crew” Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson.

“Got the old crew back together,” Hardy declared in his post. Hilariously enough, Dawson commented, “Surprised you didn’t post the one with our eyes rolled back lol.”

Along with Hardy, Dawson and Alaina both shared the snapshot as well. “Three muskebeers. Hardy posted, and I realized I hadn’t yet. Love these two,” Alaina stated in her post. Meanwhile, Dawson shared a few more snaps of the three performing together. “ONE BEER X3 – grateful to be part of the party. The last three nights in Nash at Bridgestone Arena.”

He also tagged fellow country music singers Morgan Wallen, Larry Fleet, Lainey Wilson, Ashland Craft, and Big Loud.

Meanwhile, Hardy is on his way to Florence, Arizona to perform at Country Thunder on Saturday (April 9th). Hardy will then join Morgan Wallen on his “The Dangerous Tour,” which kicks off on April 21st in Corpus Christi, Texas. He will also make an appearance at Stagecoach Music Festival on April 30th.

Hardy Praises Linkin Park’s 2000 Album ‘Hybrid Theory’ As Being One of the Best Albums Out There

Although he is focused on country music, Hardy revealed that he is inspired by other music artists outside the genre. While chatting with CMT, the singer and songwriter declared that Linkin Park’s 2000 album “Hybrid Theory” is, to him, one of the best albums ever.

“It was released when I was nine years old,” Hardy recalled. I didn’t even understand what was being said lyrically. But rock music that was – though I didn’t realize it then – in the pop world.”

Hardy goes on to explain that he cares about “Hixtape” as a concept. “Unlike my [solo-driven, artist] albums, this is more my baby instead of my passion. If I’m not going to sing on every song, I want to be involved in selecting the song. Their production. Everything. I want to have some level of responsibility in every track being as great as it can be.”

Hardy further spoke about who he wants to team up with next for the “Hixtape” series. “I want a pop star or hip-hop artist on it next. The song has to be right. But that’s what I want. It doesn’t matter who, but that’s what I’m thinking.”

Hardy goes on to add that if somebody like Post Malone was able to clash perfectly on the same song with Willie Nelson, he considers that his dream “Hixtape” collaboration. “Two completely different artists doing their own thing. And owning their lanes with one perfect song would be the coolest thing in the world.”