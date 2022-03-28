Hardy Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of How His Tour Is Going

Following his performance at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, Michael Hardy, aka Hardy, took to his Instagram to share a video of how his 2022 tour is going so far.

“Nashville,” Hardy declared in the post’s caption, which also included a heart emoji. The singer and songwriter is now on a break from his tour. He will resume on April 9th at Country Thunder in Florence, Arizona. He will also be performing at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas; AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas; and CajunDome in Lafayette, Louisiana. He will also be taking the stage at the 2022 Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California.

The tour highlight comes just two weeks after Hardy scored Song of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards. He revealed in an Instagram post after the event, “I moved to Nashville to be a songwriter, and this is the highest honor I could ever receive. Thank you to every single person who helped me get here. I love you all. Good is good and God bless COUNTRY music.”

Hardy Spoke About His Reaction to Being Nominated for an ACM Award

Prior to winning his ACM Award, Hardy spoke about his reaction to even being nominated in the first place. ”When I found I was nominated, the night before. I’ve been out with Morgan Wallen on the road. I was extremely hungover. And I woke up a little later than I usually do. I checked my phone and I had like 100 texts that just said, ‘Congratulations!’ And I had no idea what that was about. So I had to scroll forever to find out it was for the ACM noms.”

Hardy admitted that just thought it was funny and he had no idea that he was going to be nominated. “I didn’t even have a hunch. And no one told me I might be nominated. SO it was very cool and a nice surprise.”

While also speaking about the award show’s weekend, Hardy declared, “The spirit is great. One of my favorite things about all of this is that very seldomly do artists who are friends. Nashville is a small town. It’s a small community. Very seldom do people get to see each other at the same tie and in the same place all together. That to me, the buzz around all that, that’s so huge for people to get to celebrate with people and to run into people.”

Hardy then said that he loves the comradery that so many artists have. “I think that’s the most special part about it.”

In regards to his 2022 plans, Hardy added, “I’m touring until the end of September with Morgan Wallen. I’ve got some music coming out – possibly a lot of music coming out. And hopefully, in a perfect world, we’ll be able to get married sometime maybe end of October, early November.”