Hardy Was a Big Winner in More Ways Than One at ACM Awards

Country music star HARDY had one big night at the ACM Awards on Monday when he was named the winner for the show’s Songwriter of the Year category. However, over on Instagram, HARDY’s latest post proves he’s a winner in more ways than one. Check out the sweet photos of him and his fiancé Caleigh Ryan below.

Always quick with the wit, HARDY captioned their photos, “[ACM Awards] with my silver bacon goddess,” and while we’re not sure when Ryan’s dress drew comparisons to silver bacon, the photos nevertheless paint the country star as a winner in more ways than one.

In the comments, fellow country music singer RaeLynn shared her congratulations with the ACM Awards winner. “Love yall!!” she gushed.

Other HARDY fans shared their pride in the country music star after his big win on Monday.

“SILVER BACON AND SONGWRITER OF THE MFING YEAR,” exclaimed one of HARDY’s followers. “so proud it’s gross, love you both.”

Others wrote, “ALWAYS FIRE BROTHER” and “Congrats my boy!”

Alongside his “silver bacon goddess” and his ACM win, there’s no doubt HARDY’s kicked off 2022 with a bang. That said, this Outsider can’t wait to see what the country star has in store for us later this year.

Hardy Expressed Pride in Fellow ACM Winner Morgan Wallen

Both HARDY and Morgan Wallen saw a big year in 2021. And while they both brought home significant awards this week, the former explained why he cried after watching his friend win Album of the Year.

Morgan Wallen got off to a rough start early last year when country music exiled him after he was caught on film using a racial slur. Wallen’s fellow country stars and fans condemned him, country radio dropped him, and even his label issued him a suspension.

Nevertheless, after reflection and genuine apologies, Wallen found his way back into country music. Before closing out 2021, his project Dangerous: The Double Album became the most streamed album across all genres for the year. Most recently, he also saw his album reach 60 straight weeks in Billboard‘s Top 10, breaking a longstanding record of Taylor Swift’s.

Now, after his ACM win, HARDY said of his friend and colleague, “He works very hard. He deserves that award.”

In his acceptance speech, Wallen said, “When I started this album, I was a kid. By the time I put it out, I was a father. That’s become more important to me than anything else.”

While his comment speaks to the time and labor required to compile the 30-song hit album, it potentially speaks to the artist’s growth over the last year. His album debuted at the peak of last year’s controversy.

Through all the backlash, Wallen endured, kept his head down, and redeemed himself. Of that and his win on Monday, HARDY shared, “Me and my fiancee cried, I think, moreover that award than this one. It means a lot for him. It means a lot.”