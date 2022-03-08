Hardy Wins ACM Songwriter of the Year: Here are the Singer-Songwriter’s Best Lyrics

Over the last few years, Hardy has become one of the most popular songwriters in Nashville. He has penned chart-toppers for artists like Florida Georgia Line and Blake Shelton. However, Hardy wasn’t content to pen million-dollar lyrics for other musicians. He also dropped a few EPs as well as a full-length album titled A Rock. Back in 2020, he earned his first number one as an artist with “One Beer.” Last night the Mississippi native put another notch on his belt. He took home the ACM Award for Songwriter of the Year.

That big win gave us an excuse to dig through Hardy’s catalog and pick out some of his best lyrics.

“Rednecker” Contains My Favorite Hardy Lyrics

It seems like every six months or so, some pretty boy in designer jeans and a $100 V-neck shirt pops up on the radio to tell you just how country he is. In the lyrics of “Rednecker” Hardy pokes fun at those songs in the best way possible. He dropped the tongue-in-cheek banger as the lead single from his This Ole Boy EP back in 2019 and it’s still my favorite Hardy tune.

This song is entertaining as hell. However, Hardy turned up the heat in the lyrics of the chorus.

“My town’s smaller than your town. / And I got a bigger buck and bass on my wall. / I got a little more kick in my drawl. / Y’all I got a little more spit in my chaw. / And my truck’s louder than your truck. / And my collar’s a little more blue. / You might think that you’re redneck / But I’m rednecker than you.”

If you thought for a second that Hardy was being serious in the lyrics, the video for “Rednecker” will set you straight in a hurry. These guys were obviously having a blast.

“Come Back as a Country Boy” – Blake Shelton

Yeah, I see the irony here. This track sees Blake Shelton once again telling the whole world just how country he is. However, this Hardy co-write has some damn good lyrics. The way Hardy, Jordan Schmidt, and Josh Thompson stitched all these ideas together is silky smooth and the rhyme scheme in the verses is top-shelf.

“My back is always breakin’, my dogs are always barkin’. / My money has trouble makin’, and my truck has trouble startin’. / I’m up before the sun, either haulin’ hay or huntin’. / My work ain’t ever done but son, I wouldn’t trade it for nothin’.”

An ode to blue collars and hard work is something that the Outsider team will always be able to get behind.

“Give Heaven Some Hell” – Hardy’s Most Touching Lyrics

If you can’t relate to this song, I envy you. If you can, you know what it’s like to lose a good friend. Hardy really captured that loss in these lyrics. It’s not an incredibly sad song, but hearing him sing to a fallen friend up in Glory gets me every time. The team of Hardy, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, and Hunter Phelps really shines in this one. There are a couple of moments to highlight here.

First, let’s look at the latter half of the chorus. “Hide your beer, hide your clear from the man upstairs. / Crank it loud, hold it down ’til I get there. / And when I do, I hope you got some new stories to tell. / ‘Til then, give Heaven some hell.”

Then, there’s this verse. Hardy and company were able to paint a vivid picture with just a few lines of lyrics. It’s all in the details here. “I was there when you raised your hand. / Heads bowed, singing ‘Just as I Am’ / Walkin’ that aisle, prayin’ that prayer.”

“One Beer” Hardy feat. Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson

There’s no way we could look at the best Hardy lyrics without talking about his first chart-topper as an artist. Hardy co-penned this song with Hillary Lindsey and Jake Mitchell and released it on Hixtape Vol. 1 and A Rock.

“One Beer” tells the story of how a young couple had a booze-fueled hookup that turned into a family. Hardy and company captured the fear, doubt, and joy that comes with an unexpected pregnancy in the lyrics of this upbeat tune. The best example of this is in the second verse.

“Flashback to two pink lines / A whole bunch of prayin’ and doubtin’ / Felt like the end of the world / Now the world don’t spin without ’em.”