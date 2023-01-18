Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival to Feature Cody Jinks, Foo Fighters, and More

There are few American brands more iconic than Harley-Davidson. The motorcycle manufacturer has been around for more than a century and has put countless riders on the road. Every year, the brand celebrates its anniversary with the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival. This year, festivalgoers will be celebrating 120 years of American-made motorcycles. The festival will include music, motorcycles, and much more.

120 years is a long time for any company to stay in business, so this year’s Harley-Davidson Homecoming is going to be massive. Earlier today, the brand released the festival dates, location, and lineup. The four-day party kicks off on Thursday, July 13th, and wraps up on Sunday, July 16th. The festival will be packed to the brim with activities for riders of all ages. However, the highlight of the festival will doubtlessly be the musical entertainment.

Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival Lineup

Most of the fun at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will take place at Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Veterans Park. Green Day will headline Friday, July 14th. The next night, Foo Fighters will be at the top of the bill. Additionally, each night will feature four other artists. However, festival organizers haven’t announced the rest of the schedule yet. We do know who else will be at the festival.

Cody Jinks, Social Distortion, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, and Kennyhooopla will all perform at this year’s Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival. If each night features four supporting acts and a headliner, there’s a good chance that some of these artists will take the stage both nights. On the other hand, the festival could add more performers in the future.

Tickets and VIP passes are available now on the Harley-Davidson website. Additionally, you can book hotels, Air B&Bs, or campgrounds for the festival on the site.

What to Expect from Homecoming Festival

Seeing artists like Joan Jett, Cody Jinks, Foo Fighters, and Green Day share a stage is just the tip of the iceberg. There will be plenty more for motorcycle enthusiasts to enjoy at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival.

“A 4-day festival in H-D’s hometown of Milwaukee, Harley-Davidson Homecoming marks the culmination of a year-long 120th-anniversary celebration… expect 4 days and nights packed with fun and exciting activities and entertainment for enthusiasts of all ages. There won’t be any time for downtime at this party,” according to the website.

The website doesn’t give many details about what to expect. However, it does show that Harley-Davidson Homecoming starts and ends with the love of motorcycles. For many enthusiasts, the fun of the festival will start before the gates open on the 13th. Riders from all across the country will meet up along pre-determined routes to ride into the festival together. Then, the festival will end with a massive motorcycle parade in which countless riders will put their bikes on display.