Here’s Why Billy Joel Pushed for Warren Zevon’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame released its list of nominees for the class of 2023 earlier today. Finally, after decades of eligibility, Warren Zevon received his first nomination. The nod comes after years of campaigning from fans as well as Zevon’s fellow artists and other entertainment figures. Billy Joel was among those who pushed for the “Lawyers, Guns, and Money” singer’s nomination.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Joel revealed that he wrote a letter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s nomination committee to call push for Zevon’s nomination. “If anyone deserves to be [nominated], he does,” Billy Joel proclaimed.

During the interview, Joel recalled watching Warren Zevon perform in 1974. “I was knocked out. He was like the crazy brother I never had. He was fearless, and it stuck with me.”

Additionally, he believes that Zevon never got the recognition he deserves because, like Joel, he was a piano player. “We all tend to get lumped into this thing of ‘They’re not real rock guys’ – which I don’t think is fair. But I understand why it happens,” he explained. He went on to say that people perceive piano as “this middle-of-the-road instrument only played by dorks.”

However, Warren Zevon effortlessly destroyed that notion in her performances and recordings. “When I saw Warren, he was kind of breaking the piano to pieces, little by little, which I thought was an interesting style,” Billy Joel recalled.

Warren Zevon’s Family Speaks on Posthumous Nomination

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame won’t announce this year’s inductees until later this year. However, this nomination alone is a win for many people. Warren Zevon’s fans and his friends in the industry who pushed for his nomination for decades have reason to celebrate today. More than that, Zevon’s family is happy to see him getting his flowers after all these years.

The Zevon family released a statement after getting the news. “For 20 years since his passing, our father’s incredibly loyal fans have persistently and passionately petitioned on social media for this nomination. We are deeply grateful for their love and dedication to keeping his life’s work alive,” they wrote. “We also thank his industry fans and colleagues like David Letterman and Billy Joel who have publicly championed for him to be included here among so many other deserving artists.”

The statement went on to say, “To all musicians, music lovers, writers, and historians who appreciate Warren Zevon’s unique contribution to music – thank you for helping to keep him and his catalog in the conversation. And of course, thanks to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominating Committee for making this dream a reality. We hope this nomination exposes current and future generations to his distinct body of work. He would be deeply honored.”

If you’re new to Warren Zevon’s catalog check out “Werewolves of London” below. The 1978 hit is the perfect gateway to the rest of his music.