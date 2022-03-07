How Jason Aldean Is Stepping Outside His Comfort Zone for the ACM Awards

Country music singer Jason Aldean will be part of the ACM Awards on Monday night. He probably would rather perform for the fans at a concert. In making this appearance on the ACM Awards, Jason Aldean is going to be stepping out of his comfort zone. He does admit it but what does that mean to him? We get some insights from Aldean himself thanks to The Boot.

Jason Aldean Will Have To Get Used To ACM Awards Presenter Role

When it comes to ACM Awards themselves, Jason Aldean is a three-time nominee this year. He also happens to be performing on the show.

The thing that happens to be out of the norm is his role as presenter. “I don’t know if you’d necessarily call it presenting — I’m setting an artist up to sing,” Aldean said. “I think it’s the first time I’ve ever done that, actually.”

Well, he has 31 ACM Awards nominations and 14 wins to his name. They do include Entertainer of the Year on three occasions. But a presenter? Man, this is a new scene for him.

Reading Teleprompter Might Be Challenge For Him On Monday Night

“I know you have to read a teleprompter,” Jason Aldean said. “If you see me up there squinting, it’s because I can’t see. I’m that guy on my phone with the largest font you can get because I can’t see it anymore. I need Lasik.”

If you watch good enough yourself, then you can find him being up for some awards. For instance, he will be up for Single of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and Video of the Year. The song will be If I Didn’t Love You where he dueted with Carrie Underwood.

OK, so here are some things to remember. The 2022 ACM Awards take place on Monday night at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central. The show happens at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Also, if you are looking for the show on network TV, well it’s not there. Catch it on Amazon Prime Video as this is the first time it has aired over a streaming platform. No commercial breaks will be part of the telecast, too. Dolly Parton will be one of the show’s hosts along with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. That’s worth making sure you’re dialed into the streaming service.