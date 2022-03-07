Is Dolly Parton Going to Do More Netflix Movies?

Whether it’s movies, new country music, award shows, social media, or even commercials, we like to see Dolly Parton as much as possible in whatever possible. Well, it seems like the Queen of Country has a very close relationship with the streaming platform Netflix. So, we may see her appear in more movies, or just working with them in other capacities, in the near future.

Dolly Parton Speaks on Relationship With Netflix

During an appearance on “Mr. Nashville Talks” hosted by Larry Ferguson, the “Jolene” singer dished on all things Netflix. She blatantly said, “I’m certain I’ll be doing other things with Netflix through the years.”

Furthermore, Parton said that her experiences with the company have already been “wonderful” and she finds that the pay is good and the people are easy to work with. Not to mention, she also loves that the streaming platform gives her complete creative control when she collaborates on a movie or TV show.

Perhaps you are thinking of Dolly Parton’s most memorable collaboration with Netflix that happened in 2018. She signed with the platform to produce a series called “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.” All the episodes were based on her legendary music she’s released to the world over the years.

“As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music. I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations,” Parton said at the time, according to CNN.

In addition to appearing physically in the show, Parton was the executive producer and the singer/songwriter as well.

Her Past Projects

This isn’t her only Netflix project so far, either. There was a documentary made about her in 2020 called “Here I Am.”

She also appeared in a popular Christmas movie alongside Christine Baranski, “Christmas on the Square.” In 2018, she served as the executive producer of the film “Dumplin'” with Jennifer Aniston. She contributed six songs to the soundtrack for the movie.

That initial deal also included a lot of projects from Parton and her Dixie Pixie Productions. She reached a deal with Warner Bros. Television to create eight different television movies. We’ve already gotten to see “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” and “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” over on NBC.

We can’t wait to see what’s next from our multi-faceted country music icon. It may include her recent work with popular author James Patterson. She co-wrote the book “Run Rose Run” and made an album that goes along with it. The songs are based on the characters in the novel.