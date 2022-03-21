After rejecting a nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton may be considering recording a rock album of her own.

“Dolly Parton is not lying when she said she would love to do a rock album” a source reportedly close to Parton revealed. “She would absolutely enlist family like Miley and her music peers to get it done. She thinks it would be a fun challenge and she could actually work with other rock icons to make an album that nobody would expect but what everybody would want. Don’t be surprised if she puts something together and hit up the studio soon to figure it all out.”

A collaboration between Parton and Miley Cyrus would certainly be a hit. Cyrus, Parton’s goddaughter, has enlisted the country legend for a handful of projects, including guest spots on Hannah Montana. Their relationship in that series drew inspiration from their real-life dynamic. Parton played a fictional version of herself who pops by to help Hannah out from time to time. As a result, fans are often curious about the relationship between the two.

“I don’t give advice, but I got a lot of information,” Parton once told US Weekly. “Same with Miley. Everybody says, ‘Do you give Miley advice?’ I said, ‘Nobody gives Miley advice.’ She’s [as] headstrong as I am, but we both respect each other. And we share things.”

“If I feel like I’ve got something to say to her, like, a mother or an aunt or a godmother, I will say something. Or [I will] ask her a question about this or that or ask her a question even concerning my own career,” Parton added. “[Because] I wanna stay involved and important in the business for as long as I live. And I’ve been lucky enough that that’s happened.”

Dolly Parton Considers Recording Rock Album, But Bows Out of Rock & Roll HOF Consideration

Parton originally received a nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year. However, the “Jolene” singer bowed out of consideration because she felt her contribution to the genre wasn’t significant.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she explained in a written statement. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Parton then added: “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

Parton further explained her stance in an interview. She revealed that she didn’t feel right about taking the spot from someone else.

“I didn’t feel exactly right about [being nominated],” Dolly Parton said during the interview. “Because my perception, and I think the perception of most of America, I just feel like that’s more for the people in rock music.I’ve been educated since then, saying that it’s more than [rock musicians]; But I still didn’t feel right about it. It kind of would be like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame. That just felt a little out of place for me.”